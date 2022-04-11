Jeffrey Earnhardt Partners With Hall of Famer’s Moonshine

Jeffrey Earnhardt has landed a big partnership during the NASCAR Xfinity Series off week. He has become a brand ambassador for Midnight Moon, the moonshine inspired by Hall of Famer Junior Johnson‘s recipe.

Piedmont Distillers, the creators of Junior Johnson’s Midnight Moon, announced the news on April 11 with a press release. The company noted that Earnhardt is a fitting ambassador given his embodiment of “old-school racer” values shared by both Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Earnhardt Jr. As an ambassador, Earnhardt will promote the full line of Midnight Moon products, which includes the new ready-to-drink moonshine canned cocktails and 1.75-liter “Party In a Box” size.

Cheers to a week with some big announcements. Starting with our partnership with @midnightmoonusa because what better way to celebrate than sippin shine with good friends and telling stories some true, some not. Big announcements this week are true!! So grab some Midnight Moon!! pic.twitter.com/JAw0ohyVvP — Jeffrey Earnhardt (@JEarnhardt1) April 11, 2022

“I’m really excited to be teaming up with Midnight Moon Moonshine,” Earnhardt said in the press release. “They have Junior Johnson’s legacy in their DNA and simply stated, they make the best moonshine in the country.” He continued, “I look forward to spending time with the Midnight Moon family and sharing the ‘shine with fans around the country. This is gonna be a fun partnership.”

Johnson Had a History Running Moonshine

NASCAR’s roots are in illegally running moonshine, and Johnson was one of the most prominent figures. The Hall of Famer, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 88, honed his skills as a driver running untaxed whiskey while avoiding law enforcement.

According to NASCAR Media, the authorities never caught Johnson on the road. They convicted him of moonshining in 1956 after staking out the family still. President Ronald Reagan ultimately pardoned him on December 26, 1986.

Johnson, who won 50 Cup Series races, received his presidential pardon and remained involved in the liquor business. He partnered with Piedmont Distillers to sell Midnight Moon Moonshine legally, starting in 2007, and he became a part-owner of the company.

Earnhardt Teased More Announcements

The Xfinity Series drivers are off until the trip to Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, but Earnhardt continues to make moves. He became a brand ambassador for Midnight Moon Moonshine and then teased some other updates.

The 33-year-old driver noted in his Midnight Moon tweet that this is a week of “big announcements.” Earnhardt said that the Midnight Moon partnership is the one he used to start the week, but he clarified that there are multiple on tap.

Earnhardt had made four starts during the Xfinity Series season — three with Sam Hunt Racing. He has four more confirmed races in the No. 26 Toyota Supra, but he hasn’t revealed when he will suit up again for SHR or any other team. Though this news could soon surface as he continues the week of big announcements.

As a brand ambassador for Midnight Moon, there is a possibility that the company will take over one of Earnhardt’s schemes during an upcoming race. The company previously served as a primary partner of Brett Moffitt during the 2019 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Midnight Moon also supported Moffitt during the 2019 Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway and John Hunter Nemechek during the 2019 Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Jeremy Mayfield also had Midnight Moon as a primary partner more than a decade before Nemechek and Moffitt. He suited up for the 2008 Daytona 500 while driving the No. 70 Chevrolet for Gene Haas. Mayfield finished 23rd overall in the white and red Chevrolet Impala SS.

