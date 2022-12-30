Jimmie Johnson Changed Alex Bowman’s Performance at Difficult Track

Alex Bowman and Jimmie Johnson recently spent time together as part of a video series for Ally Racing. They discussed a variety of topics, including how the seven-time Cup Series champ helped his teammate conquer a difficult track.

The track in question is Dover Motor Speedway. Bowman struggled at the Monster Mile in his first six starts while finishing outside of the top-20. This includes a 40th-place finish and a 34th-place finish in the 2014 races. However, the situation changed for Bowman after some struggles in the 2018 Cup Series season.

Two legendary allies.🤝 One conversation you will not want to miss.💜 Stayed tuned for part ✌️ on Thursday as we look to get answers from @JimmieJohnson.👀 pic.twitter.com/TwayhZX6AI — Ally Racing (@allyracing) December 27, 2022

“I think in 2019, you and I talked a bit about your approach,” Bowman said in the video for Ally Racing. “From that point on, I haven’t finished outside of the top five at Dover.”

To Bowman’s point, the races in 2018 resulted in a 23rd-place finish and a 28th-place finish (crash). In 2019, he finished second overall behind Martin Truex Jr. and third overall behind Kyle Larson and Truex.

Johnson is a fitting person to provide guidance about Dover Motor Speedway. The former driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet won at the track 11 times, and he posted top-10 finishes in 71.1% of his starts.

Bowman’s Recent Performances at Dover Have Resulted in Success

Bowman is partially correct about his performances. The majority have resulted in top-five finishes. He finished 20th overall in the first trip to the track in 2020. Though he then finished fifth in the second race at the Monster Mile.

The 2021 season marked a significant change for the NASCAR Cup Series. Dover lost one of its dates so that Nashville Superspeedway could return to the schedule. Bowman had one fewer opportunity to turn in a strong performance, but he made the most of it.

Bowman started 16th overall in the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro, but he quickly began making moves. He finished Stage 1 in the eighth position and then he finished Stage 2 in the third position behind Larson and Chase Elliott.

The Arizona native made his move in the final stage. Bowman led the final 97 laps before crossing the finish line first overall. Larson, Elliott, and William Byron finished just behind him in a 1-2-3-4 finish for Hendrick Motorsports.

The 2022 season resulted in more success at Dover Motor Speedway. Bowman did not return to Victory Lane, but he started sixth overall and ended the day fifth while Elliott won in the No. 9 Chevrolet.

Bowman & Hendrick Motorsports Will Remain Favorites in 2023

If the past four seasons are any indication, there is one team that will enter the 2023 race at Dover Motor Speedway as the favorite to win. Bowman, Elliott, Larson, and Byron will all have favorable odds on April 30.

Elliott and Bowman have each celebrated in Victory Lane at the Monster Mile, as has Larson. The driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro has made 14 starts at the track and has posted 11 top-10 finishes and seven top-fives. He also won the 2019 race while driving for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Byron is the only current member of Hendrick Motorsports without a win at Dover. He has only made eight starts at the track since becoming the full-time driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet, but he has stacked up three top-10s and two top-fives. This includes consecutive fourth-place finishes in 2020 and 2021.

All four entries have shown considerable speed over the years while the four full-time drivers have gained crucial experience in the Cup Series. This should only continue into the second year of the Next Gen era as they pursue more wins with Hendrick Motorsports.