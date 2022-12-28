Petty GMS Drops Tease for Jimmie Johnson’s New Number

One big question heading toward the 2023 Cup Series season focuses on Jimmie Johnson‘s new number for his part-time schedule. Now Petty GMS has provided a tease.

Petty GMS President Mike Beam made the comments during an interview with Forbes. He talked about the potential marketing opportunities with two seven-time Cup Series champions in the building, and he used some math to highlight the “perfect number” for this third, part-time entry.

“Once we made the announcement with Jimmie, people started connecting the dots,” Beam told Forbes contributor Bruce Martin. “Seven times seven is 49. We have two seven-time champions and if you multiply seven times seven, you get 49. That would be a perfect number for our team with Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson.”

Several Drivers Have Used No. 49 in Cup Series Competition

Johnson using No. 49 to compete in the Daytona 500 and other select races would come as a slight shock to longtime NASCAR fans simply because he used No. 48 throughout his championship-winning career.

That being said, Johnson would have the opportunity to join an exclusive list. Dozens of drivers have showcased the No. 49 during Cup Series events, including Chad Finchum during the 2020 season, but only three have reached Victory Lane with the number.

Jim Paschal won 25 times during his NASCAR career while using a variety of numbers. One of these was in the No. 49. He captured the 1958 race at McCormick Field. Bobby Allison then brought the entry back to Victory Lane during a 1971 race at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Bob Welborn achieved the most success with the number. He started 91 races in the No. 49, and he won five times. He captured a race at Martinsville Speedway in 1957 and then added wins at Bowman Gray Stadium (1958), Myrtle Beach (1958), Daytona International Speedway (1959), and Weaverville Speedway (1959).

GC Spencer achieved the most success with the number without reaching Victory Lane. 238 of his 415 Cup Series starts were in the No. 49, and he delivered 76 top-10 finishes and 35 top-fives. This includes multiple runner-ups behind such drivers as Ned Jarrett, Darel Dieringer, Paschal, Dick Hutcherson, and Marvin Panch.

There Are Multiple Questions Surrounding Johnson’s Schedule

The number on the side of Johnson’s Chevrolet Camaro is only one of the questions heading toward the 2023 Cup Series season. The fans of the seven-time champion also want to know when and where he will compete.

The organization has only provided one concrete detail about the limited schedule. Johnson will try to race his way into the season-opening Daytona 500. He will first take on qualifying on Wednesday, February 15. Johnson will then take on the Bluegreen Vacation Duels on Thursday, February 16.

The Daytona 500 is the only confirmed race on Johnson’s schedule. He has expressed a desire to take on more events as part of his limited schedule. One possibility is the Coca-Cola 600, but there is nothing concrete as of late December.

There are other tracks that should take up a spot on Johnson’s schedule. Martinsville Speedway is a prominent example considering that he won nine times at The Paperclip. Dover Motor Speedway is another fitting location for a potential start considering that Johnson conquered the track 11 total times.