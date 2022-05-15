Joey Logano Ready to ‘Keep Swinging’ With William Byron

The conflict between Joey Logano and William Byron is likely not over. The driver of the No. 24 said that they are not even after their contact at Darlington while the driver of the No. 22 said he is ready to keep swinging.

The drivers made these comments ahead of the Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway. Byron said that he had rewatched the incidents between him and Logano at Darlington Raceway and that the video did not change his mind. Byron said that they are not even after the push from Logano sent him into the wall and took away an opportunity to win the Goodyear 400.

"If [Byron] wants to keep going back and forth, I’ll keep swinging."- Joey Logano (Video via @BobPockrass) pic.twitter.com/q8rsWuBc8E — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 15, 2022

“I think what happened last week, happened,” Logano said during his own media session. “I got fenced. I stand by the same stuff I said last week. I got fenced, I retaliated, and won the race. Like I said last week, that’s kind of how it works. I won’t get pushed around. So in my book, we’re back to even. You reset and go again.

“Honestly, if he wants to keep going back and forth, I’ll keep swinging. I don’t think that’s a good play for him in the long run. I’m not going to… Like I said, we’re even. He was willing to take the lead that way. I was willing to take the lead back the same way.”

Any Retaliation Would Not Happen Early at Kansas

The first opportunity for Byron to retaliate would be the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. It’s the final points-paying race before the All-Star Race, and there is much more on the line for the respective Cup Series drivers.

If Byron chooses to make any moves toward Logano, they are unlikely to take place early in the race. The two drivers are starting at very different points of the grid based on the outcome of practice and qualifying.

Logano, who won his first race of the year after hitting Byron from behind, had to drop to the rear of the field. He spun and hit the wall in the No. 22, causing enough damage that he had to go to a backup car for the actual race. Byron, for comparison, posted a qualifying lap that placed him on the seventh row and in the 13th position.

Byron Shied Away From Payback Comments

While Byron said that he and Logano are not even after the incident, he did not specifically say that he was going to go out and wreck his fellow driver. In fact, he actually shied away from the payback comments.

“So you owe him one?” asked Dustin Long of NBC Sports. Byron responded with a simple “no” before clarifying that he had just said that he and Logano were not even after the trip to Darlington.

Byron added that he has a set group of people that he talks to about certain situations. They have provided input about how he should race Logano during the remainder of the season. Byron explained that he has taken it all in but that he ultimately makes his own decisions.

