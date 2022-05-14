Former NASCAR Team Owner Calls Out Kyle Busch After Darlington

A former NASCAR team owner is not happy about a moment from Throwback Weekend. Tommy Baldwin has made some very blunt comments about Kyle Busch leaving his car parked on pit road after a wreck with Brad Keselowski.

“Well, I’ve said it before on my social media and I’ll say it again, Kyle Busch is a little b****. Plain and simple. He is,” Baldwin told the hosts of “Door Bumper Clear” for the May 9 episode.

Kyle Busch Parks Car on Pit Road Spotters Brett Griffin, T.J. Majors and Freddie Kraft are joined by former NASCAR Cup Series team owner, crew chief and NASCAR Hall of Fame voting panelist Tommy Baldwin Jr. The four of them dive into Kyle Busch left his parked car on pit road at the garage entrance and walked off after getting collected in… 2022-05-12T16:00:34Z

“If it wasn’t for his talent, there would be no sponsor and no owner that would let him drive a race car. He’s just so far off-base on what he does and how he does it. All he did yesterday was disrupt the race. He could have turned into that garage, without a problem.”

Baldwin, who ran a Cup Series team that made 425 starts, continued by comparing the two members of the Busch family. Baldwin said that the person who “fixed” Kurt Busch should do the same thing with Kyle.

Bubba Wallace’s Spotter Provided a Possible Explanation for the Move

The hosts of “Door Bumper Clear” and their guest did not agree with Busch’s decision to leave the wrecked stock car parked on pit road instead of driving back to the garage. Though Freddie Kraft, the spotter for Bubba Wallace, provided a possible explanation for the move.

“We are critical of Kyle Busch, obviously, and Kyle Busch has the ability to be a complete a****** at times,” Kraft said. “Sometimes, his attitude is very calculated. If you remember, last year he got fined $50,000 for driving through the cones and almost hitting a person as he pulled into the garage. So in his mind, this is what his response was to NASCAR.

“Where as mad as he was at this point, he’s still thinking back to last year where, ‘You know what? They fined me for hitting those cones, they fined me for driving to the garage. You know what? I’m going to park this thing right here, and I’m going to get out, and you can come get it.'”

Kraft continued and brought up any potential repercussions for the move. He said that NASCAR has to do something due to Busch blocking part of pit road with his car and making the other drivers circle the track for multiple extra laps.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Provided Another Opinion

"Big freakin' deal. He parked his car on pit road and got out." The @DaleJr Download is chatting about Kyle Busch. LISTEN

Busch leaving his car parked on pit road was one of the biggest stories from the weekend at Darlington, so there was no shortage of opinions about it. Dale Earnhardt Jr. also weighed in during Episode 381 of “The Dale Jr. Download” and covered multiple aspects of the situation.

The Hall of Famer first said that nobody knows the extent of the damage suffered in the wreck. He said that Busch possibly knew that it would have taken a seven-point turn to get the car turned and into the garage. Earnhardt then continued and compared the situation to moments from earlier points of Busch’s career. He wanted to know why Busch got a pass for other actions but not for parking his car.

“I don’t think it’s any crazier than anything else he’s ever done,” Earnhardt said. “This is kind of the norm, in my opinion. I’m kind of used to… this doesn’t affect me. This doesn’t bother me. You come to expect it.

“Of course, parking your car in the middle of pit road is not good, but it’s because Kyle Busch did it that it doesn’t bother me. He does these things, and this is the way Kyle is. And I’ll be honest, everybody has let me off the hook his entire career.”

