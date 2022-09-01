Joey Logano Shows Off 700-HP ‘Grocery Getter’ [WATCH]

Team Penske’s Joey Logano has a unique collection of more than 20 cars. This includes a classic Panel Truck, which he describes as a 700-horsepower grocery getter.

The 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion showed off the unique vehicle during an appearance on E! News’ new series, “Drive!” Host Austin J. Mills headed to North Carolina to look at Logano’s Ford GT Heritage Edition, but they first spent time examining some other vehicles in the collection.

“It’s a ’56 Ford panel truck,” Logano said while showing off the heavily-customized vehicle. “Which is pretty cool alone, but we had to make it a bit neater. It’s got a Shelby GT500 drivetrain in it, so this thing’s pumping out about 700 horsepower. So we’re getting groceries quickly.

Along with the Panel Truck, Logano also showed off three other vehicles from his collection. This included a Gen 6 Ford Mustang Cup Series car that Ford turned into a drift car for a promotional video, the Ford GT Heritage Edition, and a 1934 pickup kit car from Factory Five.

Logano Provided a Surprising Revelation

Part of the “show and tell” session involved Logano driving Mills around in the Ford GT. They discussed multiple topics, such as Brittany Logano’s love of the 2005 Ford Thunderbird. Logano also revealed the one driver that he wants to race against for the rest of his career.

“Kyle Busch and I don’t get along really well, but I do enjoy racing him,” Logano said during a rapid-fire segment. “And I do enjoy the battle we have back and forth. So I would probably pick him.”

The selection of Busch could seem surprising at first considering that the Joe Gibbs Racing driver once walked over to Logano’s pit stall and started throwing punches. Busch has also been vocal about his dislike of the Team Penske driver.

Despite the friction between them, Logano and Busch have taken part in some fascinating battles on the race track. This includes the inaugural Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum when the final run to the checkered flag featured Logano trying to hit all of his marks to avoid a bump and run from Busch.

Logano Has Previously Showcased Some Fascinating Vehicles

Logano is a self-proclaimed car guy, and he has put his love of the automotive world on full display numerous times. For example, he filmed a video for Ford Performance showing off even more cars from his collection. This included a Fox Body Ford Mustang, a Model-T, and a 1971 Mach-1 among other items.

Logano went a step further and started recording videos for his personal YouTube channel. His “Carography” series has featured fans and drivers alike, including Ryan Blaney and Daniel Suarez. Logano also interviewed a man who had a custom No. 22 motorcycle featuring the yellow and red paint scheme.

This look into his car collection is a change from some of his peers. NASCAR drivers are relatively private people, and they don’t provide many glimpses into their personal lives. Though Jimmie Johnson, Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch, and Ryan Newman have also bucked this trend in the past.

