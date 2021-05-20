Joey Logano Takes Part in Special Visit With Military Members

Team Penske’s Joey Logano took time earlier this week to visit with military members. He met virtually with American Forces Network Pacific and the U.S. Army 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade from Japan. This visit capped off the 2021 Mission 600 campaign and set up the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

According to a press release from NASCAR, the NASCAR driver met with the military members virtually due to COVID-19. However, the change gave him the opportunity to witness troops in action more than 6,800 miles away. The U.S. Army’s 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade “showcased simulated live-fire training capabilities on a state-of-the-art Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) II.” This trainer provides marksmanship and judgmental escalation-of-force exercises for members of the military.

Additionally, troops from the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Japan demonstrated how they train to administer emergency aid in the field. They used lifelike mannequins, Tactical Combat Casualty Care Exportables, to showcase these abilities.

Logano Showcased Some of the Tools He Uses to Succeed in NASCAR

Like previous Mission 600 visits, Logano took time to showcase how he finds success on tracks around the United States. He highlighted the iRacing rig that helps him compete in Pro Invitational Series races and prepare for upcoming trips to new tracks. Logano also showed off his firesuit, his race helmet, and the Hans device that helps reduce head and neck injuries.

Following the demonstration of his gear, Logano took part in a question and answer segment with the members of the military. He discussed radio communication technology, growing up in Connecticut, and multiple other topics.

“When you think of what Mission 600 is doing, it’s shining a light on what our U.S. military is doing for us citizens every single day, whether you know it or not,” Logano said, per NASCAR. “Memorial Day is a very special day for a lot of reasons. It’s always a good time to remember what the military has done for us in the past, obviously, but what is going on right now.

“It’s so easy for us to live in our own little world and worry about our own little problems,” Logano continued. “It’s refreshing to take a step back and understand what these men and women are doing… They don’t even know me and they’re willing to put their lives on the line for me.”

Logano capped off the 2021 Mission 600 campaign, which featured multiple other members of the Coca-Cola family. Ryan Newman trained with MARSOC members in North Carolina while Austin Dillon took part in a virtual workout with Army Central Kuwait. Daniel Suarez virtually visited U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder. Brad Keselowski also took part in the campaign by paying his respects at Arlington National Cemetery.

Logano Will Now Try To Capture One of NASCAR’s Crown Jewels

With the special visit complete, Logano will look forward to the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 30. He will compete with his fellow drivers during the 600-mile race, and he will simultaneously honor a fallen military member by racing with their name on his windshield.

If Logano can race to Victory Lane on Memorial Day Weekend, he will mark off another achievement in his career. The Coca-Cola 600 is one of NASCAR’s Crown Jewel Races, along with the Daytona 500, Brickyard 400, and Southern 500. He currently has the Daytona 500 trophy in his collection after winning in 2015.

First, however, Logano will have to compete at Circuit of the Americas in Texas. The Cup Series heads to the Austin track for the first time ever on Sunday, May 23. Logano does not know where he will line up in the starting grid ahead of his first trip around the road course, but he will have the opportunity to secure a solid spot during Sunday’s qualifying session.

READ NEXT: NASCAR Salutes Partners With Coca-Cola for Special iRacing Campaign