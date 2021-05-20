NASCAR Salutes Partners With Coca-Cola for Special iRacing Campaign

Coca-Cola and NASCAR Salutes are partnering with the virtual iRacing platform during the week leading to May 30’s Coca-Cola 600 for a special campaign. NASCAR Salutes will build four unique simulators that fans can use to test their skills at a virtual Charlotte Motor Speedway. Following the Coca-Cola 600, the organization will donate the rigs to the USO.

According to a release by NASCAR, multiple companies will pitch in and help make the sim builds possible. The list includes ASUS, Logitech, Playseat, and Sim Seats. ASUS is providing four monitors and PCs that will serve as the center of these rigs. Logitech is providing four sets of racing wheels and pedals. Playseat is providing four custom chassis and Sim Seats is providing discounted work to build the sims.

Two of the racing rigs will go to Ft. Bragg while the other two will go to Ft. Eustis. These rigs will provide members of the military with the opportunity to experience NASCAR tracks and the iRacing platform without having to spend considerable money to build their own.

Fans Will First Have the Opportunity To Test Out the Racing Rigs

Prior to the rigs heading to their respective new homes, they will spend the week at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series pro sim racers will spend time in the Fan Zone during the weekend to race around Charlotte Motor Speedway and post their fastest times at the virtual track.

Visitors to the Fan Zone can then test out their skills and try to move up the leaderboard during the race weekend. The iRacing activation will be available on Friday, May 28, from 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm; Saturday, May 29 from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm; and Sunday, May 30, from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm.

To make the week more special, the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series will undergo a name change. The virtual event will be the Coca-Cola 300. The Richmond Raceway eSports team’s two eNCCIS cars will take part in the race and will run military schemes. Sunoco will pitch in and put two special decals on the virtual race cars. The sponsor will also donate a minimum of $500 and a maximum of $1,000 based on the performances of the drivers.

If an RR eSports Driver Wins Pole Position, Sunoco will add $100 to the minimum donation. If one of those drivers leads a lap, the amount will increase by $1 Each (Max. $200 / 200 Laps). Finally, Sunoco will donate a set amount of money based on the finishing positions: $150 for first, $50 for second, $40 for third-10th, $30 for 11th-20th, $20 for 21st-30th, and $10 for 31st-40th.

The iRacing Campaign Will Kick Off a Special Weekend at Charlotte

Following the special NASCAR Salutes campaign, the Cup Series drivers will head onto Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600. This grueling race is the longest of the season and has the honor of being one of the Crown Jewels.

While the race is difficult due to its length and the changing track conditions throughout the day, it also serves as the main event of a special weekend. The Cup Series drivers travel 600 miles with the names of fallen service members on their vehicles. They do so as a special salute to those that gave their lives to keep the United States free.

The Coca-Cola 600 will take place on Sunday, May 30, at 6 pm ET. Fox will provide the coverage with Clint Bowyer, Jeff Gordon, and Mike Joy in the booth. Regan Smith and Jamie Little will provide updates from pit road while Larry McReynolds will serve as an analyst from the Fox Sports studios.

