Johnny Sauter Joins a New Team for 2022

The 2016 champion has a new role for the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. Johnny Sauter will join G2G Racing in a part-time role as the team runs two full-time entries with multiple drivers.

G2G Racing issued a press release on February 3 and confirmed that there will be multiple drivers making starts in 2022. Sauter will share the No. 47 with team owner Tim Viens and part-time driver Roger Reuse. Matt Jaskol will run full-time in the No. 46 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. Tim Sliva will serve as the general manager and crew chief for the two-truck team.

Sauter will make up to 13 starts in the No. 47 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. He will kick off the schedule with the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway, a track where he has reached Victory Lane three times since 2013. LiftKits4Less.com will be his primary partner for the starts.

“I couldn’t be more excited to go after a 4th win at Daytona. I want to thank Tim Viens and G2G for this amazing opportunity,” Sauter said in a statement from the team.

Jaskol Will Make His Truck Series Debut

The California native will make his debut in the Camping World Truck Series after previously running part-time in 2021 with MBM Motorsports and Hattori Racing Enterprises. His part-time schedule included a season-best finish of 19th at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

While he turned in the best performance at the road course, Jaskol turned heads in a different way prior to the Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He decided to skydive into the NASCAR facility, which completely changed driver introductions.

Jaskol will now run full-time in a national NASCAR season for the first time in his career. His main partners during the 2022 Truck Series season will be Auto Parts 4 Less and Lift Kits 4 Less, continuing a partnership from the 2021 Xfinity Series season.

“I can’t fully express how grateful I am to have this opportunity with G2G Racing and have the continued support from AutoParts4less.com & LiftsKits4Less.com. All I’ve wanted is a chance to work with a team for a full season and it looks like I’m finally going to get to do just that!” Jaskol said in a statement.

Questions Have Circulated About Sauter’s Future Since November

Sauter joining G2G Racing provides a long-awaited answer to NASCAR fans. There have been questions about his future since the end of the 2021 Camping World Truck Series season.

Sauter spent 10 of the past 13 seasons with ThorSport Racing (2009-2015, 2019-2021), resulting in one Truck Series championship and one regular-season championship. However, his time with the organization came to an unofficial end when Allison Thorson, the Advisor and Spokesperson for ThorSport Racing, only confirmed the return of two drivers.

Thorson appeared on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on November 11 and said that three-time champion Matt Crafton and defending champion Ben Rhodes would both return for the 2022 season. She added that the team would field four entries and that the other drivers would be announced.

This appearance essentially confirmed that Sauter would not return to ThorSport Racing as a full-time driver in 2022. Though the team did not release a statement. Instead, questions remained about Sauter’s future until G2G Racing announced that he would take on a part-time schedule.

