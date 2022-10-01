Jordan Anderson Airlifted to Hospital After Talladega Wreck

NASCAR driver-owner Jordan Anderson crashed hard into the wall at Talladega Superspeedway late in Stage 1 of the Camping World Truck Series race on October 1. He was airlifted to the hospital after a trip to the care center.

The incident occurred with two laps remaining in the opening stage. Anderson’s engine blew up and sparked a massive blaze under the No. 3. Flames shot out from three different spots on the truck as Anderson tried to slow it down and pull onto the track apron.

Jordan Anderson involved in a scary accident today during the NASCAR Truck Series race at Talladega: 🎥 @BrakeHardBlog pic.twitter.com/kVcNO19MNI — Always Race Day (@AlwaysRaceDay) October 1, 2022

Anderson undid his window net and tried to climb out of the truck while it slid toward the inside wall. The truck slammed into the inside SAFER barrier, and Anderson was able to climb out and escape the fire. However, he collapsed next to the wall and had to receive treatment from the safety crew.

The AMR Safety Team transported Anderson to the infield care center where he received some care. He was ultimately taken via stretcher to a waiting helicopter and then he was airlifted to a hospital in Birmingham to receive further treatment.

FS1’s Jamie Little Obtained More Information

There were significant concerns about Anderson after the AMR Safety Team put him on a stretcher and took him to the infield care center. There were not many details other than that he was alert and awake, but FS1’s Jamie Little was able to get more information.

“One of the team members did just come out of the infield care center,” Little said during the FS1 broadcast. “Told me that Jordan is in there right now. He cannot see him, but he was told that there are burns. He is in a lot of pain. They are going to airlift him to Birmingham at this moment.”

Shortly after Little’s report, the cameras showed the crew loading Anderson into the waiting helicopter in the infield. It departed and headed for Birmingham while the Truck Series race continued with the final two stages.

Anderson Ran a Part-Time Schedule During the 2022 Season

Anderson has not been a full-time driver in the Camping World Truck Series during the 2022 season. Instead, he has focused on running his full-time Xfinity Series team, which features Myatt Snider as the driver of the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro.

Anderson’s trip to Talladega Superspeedway marked only his fifth start of the 2022 Truck Series season. He did not qualify for the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway, but he made his season debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Anderson’s part-time schedule continued with trips to Atlanta Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, and World Wide Technology Raceway. His best run was a 14th place finish at the Fort Worth track, but the FOX Sports broadcast team listed him as someone that could have a strong run at Talladega based on his past success at superspeedways.

Prior to the sudden engine issue, Anderson was running well at the Alabama track. He started ninth overall, and he battled for a top-five finish throughout the opening stage. However, the race took a frightening turn, which shifted the concern to his well-being.