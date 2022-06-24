Josh Berry Sets Some Big Goals for NASCAR Future

The 2022 season is only Josh Berry‘s first as a full-time Xfinity Series driver after he made 22 starts in 2021 and won two races. However, he has some plans to move up to the Cup Series and take on the best drivers in NASCAR.

Berry met with media members ahead of the Tennessee Lottery 250 and faced questions about a possible move up to the top series. He explained that he is still establishing himself in the national series and that he has things to learn. Berry then confirmed that he has “aspirations” of moving up to the Cup Series.

“I think if I’ve come this far, I think that there’s no reason why I wouldn’t have a set goal of racing in a Cup car one day,” Berry said on June 24 at Nashville Superspeedway, per NASCAR Media. “Who knows if that day will come?”

Berry Does Not Have a Direct Path

The four-time Xfinity Series winner has hopes of moving up to the Cup Series at some point in his career, but he does not have a direct path at the moment. Two of the potentially available seats in 2023 are full after Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Martin Truex Jr. signed contract extensions with their respective teams on June 24.

Additionally, Berry’s two Cup Series starts have been as a fill-in driver. He made his series debut in 2021 at Dover Motor Speedway. He replaced Justin Haley in the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro after the driver tested positive for COVID-19. Berry then replaced Corey LaJoie in the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet at Michigan International Speedway for the same reason.

There is always the possibility that JR Motorsports will move to the Cup Series. The team that fields Berry’s No. 8 Chevrolet has discussed this option, but co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. has also remained transparent about the biggest hurdle standing in his way. The price of charters has risen to the point where prospective owners have to weigh the positives and negatives before dropping tens of millions of dollars.

A different Goal Remains the Priority

While Berry would like to move to the Cup Series, this is not his biggest priority. Instead, he remains focused on delivering the third NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in JR Motorsports history.

Berry is currently one of the seven Xfinity Series drivers with a spot secure in the playoffs. He has two wins in the first 14 races. He captured the checkered flag at Dover Motor Speedway before breaking a winless streak at Charlotte Motor Speedway that lasted nearly two decades. Berry is now fourth in points.

Berry is currently in a tie with teammate Noah Gragson and Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger for the second-most wins in the Xfinity Series. Allmendinger leads the points standings while Gragson sits in third place. Ty Gibbs, who has a series-high three wins, is second in the standings.

The 2021 season featured Allmendinger and Gragson both reaching the championship four. They faced off with Team Penske’s Austin Cindric and then-Joe Gibbs Racing driver Daniel Hemric in the championship race at Phoenix. Hemric won the first race of his career, as well as the championship.

