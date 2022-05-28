Josh Berry Snaps Track Winless Streak for JR Motorsports

The Xfinity Series took on Charlotte Motor Speedway for the first time in 2022 on May 28. JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry used the opportunity to snap a winless streak at the track lasting nearly two decades.

JRM, which first competed in 2005, has taken on Charlotte Motor Speedway numerous times over 18 years. The assortment of drivers had failed to reach Victory Lane in the Xfinity Series, but Berry snapped this winless streak. He led a race-high 89 laps and finished more than 18 seconds ahead of Joe Gibbs Racing’s Ty Gibbs.

Berry started fourth overall in the No. 8 JRM Chevrolet Camaro, but he ran near the front of the pack throughout the race. He won Stage 1, finished second in Stage 2, and then he spent the majority of the final stage battling teammate Justin Allgaier for the top spot. The two drivers went back and forth before the driver of the No. 7 hit the wall multiple times while dealing with right rear tire issues.

Allgaier was able to make a pit stop under green for some minor repairs and four fresh Goodyear tires. He headed back out onto the track and continued to race inside the top 10. Allgaier ultimately ended the day seventh overall as all four JRM drivers posted top-10 finishes.

3 JRM Drivers Spent Extensive Time Leading the Pack

The Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway started with a JRM car at the front of the pack after Sam Mayer won the pole in qualifying. He led the field to green and led two laps before his three teammates all joined in.

Noah Gragson, who started seventh, was the dominant car early in the race. He led 32 laps before a caution opened up the door for Berry to win the opening stage. Gragson dealt with some mechanical issues that dropped him a lap down, but he was able to recover and end the day fourth overall after adding another four laps led to his total.

Allgaier started second and finished seventh after hitting the wall multiple times, but he led the second-most laps of the day. He spent 63 laps at the front of the pack and won Stage 2, giving JRM its 10th-straight stage win.

All four JRM drivers are now well above the cutline with the end of the regular season approaching. Gragson is second in the standings with 497 points and two wins, Allgaier is fourth with 472 points and one win, Berry is fifth with 470 points and two wins, and Mayer is sixth with 423 points.

JRM Has Dominated Recent Races

JRM never has won at our home track of @CLTMotorSpdwy. Appreciate our employees who made that a reality today. @JRMotorsports @joshberry — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 28, 2022

Winning 10 straight stages is one sign of dominance, but JRM has also backed it up with trips to Victory Lane. The team has won four of the last five races with Texas Motor Speedway serving as the only exception.

The winning streak began with the April 8 trip to Martinsville Speedway. Gragson won his second race of the year and added more playoff points to his total. Berry continued the run of success by capturing the Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway, which was his first trip to Victory Lane.

Allgaier repeated Xfinity Series history on May 7 by winning the race at Darlington Raceway. He made it three straight wins for JRM, which matched a run from the 2014 Xfinity Series season. The last drivers to win three straight races for the organization were Chase Elliott (Texas and Darlington) and Kevin Harvick (Richmond).

The JRM drivers had the opportunity to make it four straight wins during the race weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. William Byron, who was making a one-off start in the No. 88, ran at the front of the pack with Mayer and Allgaier, but they were unable to hold off Tyler Reddick. The California native took the lead in the No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet and snapped the winning streak.

