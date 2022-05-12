Josh Berry Lands New Partner for Homestead-Miami Race

The No. 8 is going to have a new look for the Xfinity Series playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 22. Josh Berry will have a livery highlighting High Rock Vodka, a brand created by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy.

JRM announced the news on May 12 and released a render of the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro. Berry’s stock car will feature a white base with the High Rock Vodka logos on the sides and hood. The JRM logo will take over space on the rear bumper area of the stock car as the alcohol brand makes its first move into NASCAR.

Berry has two previous Xfinity Series starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He made his debut at the track during the 2014 season and finished 25th overall. He then returned early in 2021 and posted a top-10 finish in the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro. Now Berry will return for the third time while potentially competing for a spot in the championship four. Though he will first have to survive the Round of 12.

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

Berry Has a Secure Spot in the Playoffs

The race at Homestead-Miami Speedway could be a major moment in Berry’s first full-time season. When he heads to the Florida track, he will either be out of contention for the championship, or he will be in the midst of a heated battle for a spot in the final four.

Berry has a secure spot in the playoffs based on a previous win. He captured the Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway and punched his ticket. He also kept himself well above the playoff cutline.

Berry is now fifth in the championship standings with 371 points. He is one point behind teammate Justin Allgaier, who snapped a year-long winless streak at Darlington Raceway on May 7.

The driver of the No. 8 is in the midst of an off-week while the other two national series head to Kansas Speedway, but he will soon have another opportunity to add points to his total. He and the Xfinity Series will return to action on May 21 at Texas Motor Speedway.

The Earnhardt Family Announced the Creation of High Rock Vodka

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy kicked off the year by announcing the launch of High Rock Vodka, which is in collaboration with Sugarlands Distilling Co. They released a short video on January 8 and showed off the bottle of vodka, which is 88 proof as a reference to Earnhardt’s number from his time with Hendrick Motorsports.

This launch of High Rock Vodka expanded the Earnhardts’ partnership with Sugarlands Distilling Co., which they announced back in September 2021. They first changed Electric Orange Sippin’ Cream to Dale and Amy’s Electric Orange Sippin’ Cream and then made waves with the vodka launch.

“We’re so excited to partner with Sugarlands to introduce High Rock Vodka,” Earnhardt said in a January press release. “Sugarlands’ commitment to producing excellent spirits and its great family atmosphere attracted us to the brand and makes our partnership an easy, natural fit. I’m most excited about the launch of High Rock because it’s something that Amy and I can do together.”

READ NEXT: Kurt Busch Debuts Bold, New Scheme at Kansas