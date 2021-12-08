Josh Williams Announces His Plans for 2022

Another NASCAR Xfinity Series driver has announced plans for the 2022 season. Josh Williams will move over to BJ McLeod Motorsports and drive the No. 78 on a full-time schedule.

Jayski’s Dustin Albino first provided the update on Wednesday, December 8. He spoke to Williams and learned some new details about the significant move. Williams revealed that he will reunite with crew chief Danny Johnson, who he previously spent time with during his ARCA Menards Series tenure. Williams also told Albino that he will continue working with all of his partners except for WORKPRO Tools, which will remain at DGM Racing.

The wait is over. I am very excited to announce that I’ll be driving the No. 78 full-time next year in the @NASCAR_Xfinity Series for @TeamBJMcLeod! Bring on 2022. Details on the deal: 📰 https://t.co/P8hPfTD2wi pic.twitter.com/v6LoFhAjqs — Josh Williams (@Josh6williams) December 8, 2021

“I am really looking forward to driving for BJ in 2022,” Williams said in a press release on December 8. “He is a racer just like me and that makes this a dangerous combination. Seeing what BJ and Jessica have built over the years is a huge accomplishment. From watching BJ race super late models when I was 8 years old to driving for him in NASCAR is a cool story that a lot of people don’t know. Just two guys from Florida making a name at the highest level of motorsports.”

Williams will also join forces with another BJ McLeod Motorsports driver. The team announced on September 21 that Stefan Parsons will join the organization on a full-time basis. He will drive the No. 99 with Sokal Media Group as his primary sponsor.

Williams Announced His Major Change After the Season’s End

The veteran driver finished out the 2021 campaign, his fifth with DGM Racing, before announcing his plans for the future. Williams revealed on November 15 that he and DGM were parting ways after 125 starts for the team, eight top-10 finishes, and 27 top-15s.

Williams did not reveal his next move at the time of the announcement, but he continued to confirm on social media that he had something in the works. He just could not officially announce it just yet.

The situation changed with his December 8 announcement, and Williams will now move forward toward the 2022 Xfinity Series season with a confirmed ride. He will also set big expectations for his inaugural season in the No. 78.

“I feel if we do our jobs across the board, we are going to have a very successful season,” Williams said in the press release. “Luck is something that needs to be on our side, but I believe we are going to have the speed to put ourselves in playoff position at the end of 2022.

“Go out and over perform week in and week out. Don’t tear stuff up, be there at the end of day and string together strong finishes. That’s the name of the game.”

Is the Cup Series in Williams’ Future?

One interesting twist of the announcement is that Williams will join a team with ties to the NASCAR Cup Series. BJ McLeod is co-owner of Live Fast Motorsports, which fields the No. 78 entry.

Williams has extensive experience in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and one start in the Camping World Truck Series, but he has never suited up for a Cup Series race. The new partnership with BJ McLeod Motorsports could potentially lead to this outcome, something that Williams acknowledged during his time with Jayski.

“I was looking for something to expand a little bit, grow a little bit and try to get somewhere where I could start running a couple of Cup races per year,” Williams told Albino. “With the possibility that we’ll find some partners that want to go full-time Cup racing, it just worked out that BJ has the Xfinity team and has his Cup team.”

There is no guarantee that Williams will take part in the Cup Series schedule in the coming years, but joining BJ McLeod Motorsports provides a path. For now, he will focus on trying to get the No. 78 to Victory Lane.

READ NEXT: Richard Petty Motorsports & GMS Racing Unveil Rebranded Team