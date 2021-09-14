Live Fast Motorsports Honoring 13 Military Members Killed in Afghanistan

Live Fast Motorsports has unveiled a new paint scheme for the Bristol Motor Speedway night race on Saturday, Sept. 18. The team will use a camouflage paint scheme on the No. 78 Ford Mustang as a way to honor 13 United States military members who died in Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021.

Live Fast Motorsports unveiled the tribute scheme on Tuesday, Sept. 14, and confirmed a partnership with Honor and Remember. The scheme will feature the logo of the United States Marines Corps. on the rear fenders. The hood and the rear deck area will have the service photos of the military members who died in the attack at the Kabul airport.

This weekend @BMSupdates, the No. 78 team will honor and remember the 13 brave service men and women who lost their lives in Afghanistan as well as those who fight to defend our country. Support https://t.co/koST2AX1C6 by texting the word FLAG to 71777. pic.twitter.com/uANXxzxFOu — Live Fast Motorsports (@teamlivefast) September 14, 2021

According to Honor and Remember’s mission statement, the organization’s goal is “to perpetually recognize the sacrifice of America’s military fallen service members and their families. The organization pays tribute to all military lives lost, not only while serving on active duty but also as a result of serving. Military deaths in all wars or conflicts and all branches of service from our nation’s inception are recognized.

“The primary vehicle for perpetual recognition is a specific and dedicated symbol of remembrance created by this organization: the Honor and Remember Flag, which is intended to fly continuously as a tangible and visible reminder to all Americans of the lives lost in defense of our national freedoms.”

Live Fast Motorsports Previously Ran a Scheme for 9/11

The race at Bristol Motor Speedway will not be the first time in 2021 that Live Fast has run a special scheme. The team also did so on Saturday, Sept. 11, for the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders at Richmond Raceway.

The No. 78 headed to the Virginia short track with a red, white, and blue scheme. The American flag dominated the sides while an outline of the Twin Towers sat on the doors. The scheme had the words “Never Forget” on the hood and the rear fenders.

Live Fast Motorsports partnered with CorvetteParts.net to make the Patriotic Scheme a reality. Team co-owner BJ McLeod then raced his way to a 30th-place finish, the team’s 14th of the 2021 season.

McLeod Will Fight for Another Top-10 Finish

The driver-owner of the No. 78 Ford is in the midst of a career season at the age of 37. McLeod has contended for top-20 finishes, including in the season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 14 and the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 25.

The veteran also turned in his first career top-10 finish in the regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway. He showed up at the Florida track with a special Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures scheme and started 30th overall. McLeod proceeded to avoid multiple incidents at the superspeedway, including a large wreck on the final lap, and he finished ninth overall.

McLeod will now head to Bristol Motor Speedway, a track where he has only made three starts in the Cup Series. He finished 32nd in 2017 and 2019 while driving for Rick Ware Racing before returning to the short track in 2020 with his own ride. McLeod started 39th overall and finished 28th after being involved in one of the multiple wrecks.

