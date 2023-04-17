JR Motorsports Adds New Partner for Talladega Weekend

The No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro will have a new look for the trip to Talladega Superspeedway. The NASCAR Xfinity Series team has joined forces with the oldest bank in Alabama.

According to a press release, First Bank of Alabama will take over as the primary partner of Sam Mayer and the No. 1 team. The Wisconsin native will have a white, blue, and gray scheme as he makes his fourth career Xfinity Series start at Talladega Superspeedway.

Mayer’s first two starts at Talladega Superspeedway ended early due to crashes. He finished 38th in the 2021 fall race and then 28th in the 2022 spring race. Mayer’s third start, the fall 2022 race, resulted in him finishing second overall behind Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger.

“This is such a great opportunity to partner with First Bank of Alabama this weekend,” Mayer said in a press release. “They’ve had such a positive impact on the Talladega community, and I’m pumped to have a local business aboard our No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro. We came so close to winning here last year and I know we’ve got a good chance of getting them in the winner’s circle on Saturday.”

Mayer Will Make His 60th Career Xfinity Series Start

Mayer will work with a new primary partner at Talladega Superspeedway, and he will do so while celebrating his 60th career start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Mayer, a two-time ARCA East champion, made his Xfinity Series debut during the 2021 season. He joined JR Motorsports and first competed at Pocono Raceway before going on to complete 18 total events.

The 2022 season was Mayer’s first as a full-time driver, and he made considerable strides behind the wheel of the No. 1 Chevrolet while replacing the retired Michael Annett. He posted 19 top-10 finishes and 11 top-fives while making the playoffs.

Mayer has been similarly productive during the 2023 season. He has posted four top-10 finishes in the first eight races of the season. This includes a runner-up behind John Hunter Nemechek at Auto Club Speedway. Though the most recent start, which took place at Martinsville Speedway, ended early after contact from Ryan Truex wrecked both Mayer and Riley Herbst.

Another Chevrolet Driver Has Showcased This Sponsor

The race at Talladega Superspeedway will mark the first time that Mayer has showcased a First Bank of Alabama scheme on the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro. Though it will not be the first time that an Xfinity Series driver has worked with the company.

Daniel Hemric had First Bank of Alabama as one of his primary partners during the 2022 Xfinity Series season, his first with Kaulig Racing. He showcased the blue and white scheme on his No. 11 Chevrolet Camaro while battling for playoff points.

Hemric started 12th overall at the Alabama track on October 1, 2022. He went on to finish third in the first stage while securing eight bonus points. While Hemric was outside of the top 10 at the end of Stage 2, he was able to end the day eighth overall while Allmendinger celebrated in Victory Lane.