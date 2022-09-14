JR Motorsports Signs Playoff Contender for 2023 Season

The No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro has a new driver for the 2023 season. JR Motorsports has announced that Brandon Jones will leave Joe Gibbs Racing after 2022 and replace Noah Gragson.

The Xfinity Series team dropped the news on September 14. JRM confirmed that Jones will make his return to the Chevrolet family for the first time since the 2017 season. He will take over the No. 9, an entry that has 10 wins in three seasons. JRM did not provide any details about if Luke Lambert will remain as the crew chief of the No. 9 team.

“Brandon’s been a tough competitor over the years, and he’s a talented addition to JR Motorsports,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, JRM co-owner and general manager. “He’s a series veteran that brings a lot of experience, and we’re going to see big things from Brandon and the 9 team in 2023.”

Jones is currently in the midst of another strong season. He has three pole wins, nine top-10 finishes, five top-fives, and a win. He captured the spring race at Martinsville Speedway and scored the iconic grandfather clock.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Dropped a Big Tease on September 14

There were multiple announcements about Jones moving to JRM. There was an official press release, as well as a video poking fun at all of the rumors regarding Carson Hocevar and Drew Dollar.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. also filmed an announcement on his cell phone and dropped in a tease about one of the sport’s most popular weekends.

“I’m glad we can finally announce the news about Brandon coming to JR Motorsports,” Earnhardt said. “I’ve been following him pretty closely, especially since I got in the broadcast booth. I like his style and I like the driver he is.

“I think he’s a great fit for JR Motorsports. Noah is leaving that 9 car in a great position for whoever gets in it, so we’re going to hit the ground running and have a lot of fun together. I also think we’ve got a pretty cool idea for a throwback right out of the gate, so excited about all this.”

Jones Can Check off Some Personal Goals at JRM

Jones is a veteran of the Xfinity Series. He has been a full-time driver since 2016, and he has reached the playoffs in six of his seven seasons while winning five races.

Reuniting with Chevrolet provides Jones with another opportunity. He has only celebrated in Victory Lane with Toyota Racing. He never won during his two full-time seasons with Richard Childress Racing, a tenure that featured 15 top-10 finishes.

Jones will now be in a solid position to check off this goal in 2023. He will take over a very competitive car at an organization that has been one of the most consistent in the Xfinity Series while winning three championships.

“To watch how competitive JRM has been over the years is really impressive,” Jones said. “They’re a threat to win every week, and one of the premier teams in our series. I’m so thankful to Dale, Kelley, and Mr. Hendrick for allowing me to be part of it.

“Reuniting with Chevrolet again is awesome, too. They were a big part of my career early on, and I’m looking forward to building on those relationships and driving a Camaro in 2023.”