Justin Allgaier Provides Clarity About NASCAR Future

Justin Allgaier has provided some clarity about his NASCAR future. He confirmed that he wants to continue racing in 2023 and contending for wins while also getting some time in the Cup Series car.

Allgaier provided the clarity following a second-place finish in the rain-shortened race at Kansas Speedway. He explained that he loves racing for JR Motorsports, and he has a great relationship with all of the people at the organization. He also appreciates the Xfinity Series schedule and how it fits with his family time.

“Obviously, the Xfinity Series schedule is awesome,” Allgaier explained. “Love this series. The goal is to be back here. Obviously, I’d love to do some Cup racing, whether that’s full-time or part-time. Who knows what that looks like? I’d love to get back in the Cup car, especially now with the Next Gen car. It seems like they… the parity is, obviously, a lot closer.

“It would be fun, and I still feel like there’s some things that I have, I’d like to finish on the Cup side. But on the other side of it, I have such a great team, and we’re capable of going to the race track week in and week out and battling for wins. It’s hard to want to walk away from that.”

Allgaier Has Several Multi-Win Seasons With JR Motorsports

A veteran driver, Allgaier has extensive experience across both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series. He has made 80 starts in the Cup Series with one top-10 finish, and he has 397 starts in the Xfinity Series with 19 wins.

The majority of Xfinity Series wins have been in a JR Motorsports Chevrolet. Allgaier joined the team during the 2016 season before registering his first two wins for the team the following year.

Allgaier has been with JR Motorsports for seven seasons, and he has posted five multi-win seasons. This includes five trips to Victory Lane in 2018, three in 2020, and three more in 2022. He also has six consecutive seasons with a win, and he is 17th all-time on the Xfinity Series wins list.

The unfinished business that Allgaier referenced is the ability to contend for more top-10s and some wins. He ran for smaller teams during his first stint in the Cup Series. His average finish during his two full-time seasons outside of the top 25. However, the new cars could provide some opportunities for Allgaier to contend on a more consistent basis if he moved back to the Cup Series.

Allgaier Has Some Other Unfinished Business

Will Allgaier return to the Xfinity Series, or will he make some Cup Series starts? He doesn’t have the answer at the moment, and there are some other things he must focus on first. Chief among them is the 2022 schedule.

Allgaier is currently locked into the playoffs with his three wins, and he has plans to get back in the championship four for the first time since 2020. Achieving this goal won’t be easy, but he does have the support of an organization that has 10 wins from its full-time drivers and one from Kyle Larson.

“The biggest thing is just consistency,” Allgaier said about JR Motorsports’ run of dominance. “Our program, our cars, our people. You know, we have a great relationship among our people right now.

“The atmosphere is really good, and the cars are really good. What’s funny about our cars is [they’re] the same cars we had last year. Nothing is different about our cars other than just consistency.”