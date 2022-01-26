JR Motorsports Brings the Corn to the Xfinity Series

The No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is going to turn some heads during the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The team has revealed that Justin Allgaier will have “corn numbers” during races featuring BRANDT Professional Agriculture as his primary partner.

The NASCAR team announced the news on January 26 with a glimpse at Allgaier’s No. 7 Chevrolet. The red stock car features corn graphics on the sides and the splitter as in past seasons featuring BRANDT Professional Agriculture. However, the numbers now have corn on the inside as a unique twist.

Amaizing No. 7 scheme coming at you in 2022.🌽 pic.twitter.com/HcWFEGLZgD — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) January 26, 2022

JRM previously teased the corn numbers on Twitter, creating strong debates among the fanbase. There was no indication at the time as to whether this scheme would debut during the 2022 Xfinity Series season, but now the championship-winning organization has provided some clarity. Allgaier will indeed have corn numbers as he fights for a return to the playoffs.

JRM Announced BRANDT’s Return During the Season

The corn numbers became possible on September 14, 2021, when JRM announced that Allgaier would return for another full-time season in 2022. The press release also confirmed that BRANDT Professional Agriculture would also join Allgaier for his 12th full-time season in the Xfinity Series.

According to the announcement, BRANDT Professional Agriculture will serve as the primary partner for 20 of the 33 races on the 2022 Xfinity Series schedule. The Illinois-based company will also serve as an associate partner for the remainder of the season.

“This business is all about relationships,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, JRM general manager, in a press release on September 14. “We’ve developed an outstanding partnership with Rick (Brandt), Justin (Allgaier) and the entire BRANDT organization over the years. Having BRANDT and Justin back for a seventh season to build on our success is a special opportunity.”

JRM Also Revealed Another BRANDT Scheme

The No. 7 featuring corn numbers was not the only scheme that JRM revealed on January 26. The Xfinity Series team also showed off the No. 88 Chevrolet that Miguel Paludo will control for three races in 2022, which features the flag of Brazil and fluorescent door numbers.

The road course ace will return to JRM for races at Circuit of the Americas (March 26), Road America (July 2), and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (July 30). He will also run with BRANDT as his primary partner while joining the RM lineup.

Paludo has limited experience in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, split between two teams. He made two starts for Turner Scott Motorsports in 2012 — a 29th-place run at Road America and a 13th-place finish at Watkins Glen International — before joining JRM for three starts in the 2021 season.

Paludo replaced Josh Berry in the No. 8 for three races in 2021. He kicked off his schedule with a seventh-place finish at the Daytona Road Course, but he only completed half of the race at COTA due to a mechanical issue. Paludo capped off his 2021 season with a 27th-place finish at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Along with his time in the Xfinity Series, Paludo ran three full-time seasons in the Truck Series and one partial season. He posted 25 top-10 finishes and eight top-fives during his time in the national series, and he won the pole position at Daytona International Speedway in 2012.

