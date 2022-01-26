Noah Gragson Lands New Partner for Kansas Cup Series Race

Noah Gragson has a key partner in place for the fall trip to Kansas Speedway. He will compete in the Hollywood Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race with CURE Token, a charity-based cryptocurrency, as his primary partner.

Kaulig Racing announced the news on Tuesday, January 25, and showcased the No. 16 CURE Token Chevrolet Camaro. The orange stock car features the CURE Token logo on the doors and the hood, as well as “Race for a Cure” on the rear fenders. Gragson will showcase the cryptocurrency during Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.

Hey guys! I’m gonna be hosting a Twitter Spaces at 6pm EST with my new partners @cure_token to talk about supporting pediatric cancer research, who they are and what they do. Come join in and ask me anything about the season ahead and meet Jacob from the CURE team. pic.twitter.com/HmGlMcPznX — Noah Gragson (@NoahGragson) January 25, 2022

“Partnering one of the most well-recognized sports in the world with pediatric cancer, this collaboration is a reminder of what happens when people come together for a great cause,” said Jacob Beckley, Founder of CURE Token, in a statement. “The Beckley Foundation, CURE Token, and Gragson are working to further the mission of supporting pediatric cancer research and bringing awareness to the devastating consequences of cancer. Pediatric cancer goes well beyond its patient, it affects the families, friends, and communities. CURE Token aims to lessen those affects [sic] with the hope that, one day, we will not be defined by the word cancer.”

Kaulig Racing Revealed Gragson’s Full Schedule

The partnership with CURE Token is the latest update from Kaulig Racing about the 2022 season. The team also kicked off the week by revealing Gragson’s full 2022 schedule.

According to the update from January 24, Gragson will make 14 starts in the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro while alternating with Daniel Hemric and AJ Allmendinger. Gragson will kick off his schedule with the March 20 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway before returning to the stock car for the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race on April 17.

Gragson’s 2022 Cup Series schedule also includes both trips to Kansas Speedway. He will first take on the 1.5-mile track on May 15 and then he will return later in the season while partnering with CURE Token for the September 11 race.

“I am humbled to represent CURE Token and to work with Founder Jacob Beckley and the Beckley Foundation,” said Gragson. “It is an honor to represent a crypto company and foundation that supports such a great cause. Helping raise awareness for pediatric cancer is very important to me and the entire Kaulig Racing team. I look forward to racing the CURE Token No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Kansas Speedway in the fall of 2022.”

Gragson Will Compete for a Crown Jewel

Along with supporting CURE Token and Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, Gragson will also take part in an important race. He will battle for a Crown Jewel to cap off the month of May.

Gragson will return to the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro on May 29 for the Coca-Cola 600, the longest race on the Cup Series schedule. He will face off with the best drivers in the series while trying to add one of the most important trophies to his collection. If he captures that particular win, he will join an esteemed list of drivers.

Hemric will join Gragson in the pursuit of Crown Jewels, albeit at different tracks. He will suit up for the season-opening Daytona 500 on February 20 and then he will take on the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 4 while filling out his portion of the Kaulig Racing schedule.

