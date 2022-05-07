Justin Allgaier Helps JR Motorsports Repeat History at Darlington

The driver of the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro just helped JR Motorsports repeat history. Justin Allgaier won the Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway on May 7 and marked three straight wins for JR Motorsports, something that the organization has only done one other time (2014).

Allgaier led a race-high 76 laps after starting from the rear, and he reached Victory Lane in the Dale Earnhardt tribute Chevrolet. He extended a run that featured wins by teammates Noah Gragson (Talladega Superspeedway) and Josh Berry (Dover Motor Speedway). Sam Mayer finished fifth as three of the four JR Motorsports drivers finished inside the top five.

This is the second time in team history that JRM has won three consecutive @NASCAR_Xfinity races. The first came in 2014. pic.twitter.com/nP4T2gCreM — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) May 7, 2022

The last drivers to achieve this feat have won Cup Series championships. Chase Elliott captured his first two wins of the 2014 Xfinity Series season — Texas Motor Speedway and Darlington Raceway — while driving the No. 9 for JR Motorsports. Kevin Harvick then added the third win at Richmond Raceway while controlling the No. 5 Chevrolet.

JRM Captured the Championship After Winning 3 Consecutive Races

The 2014 season was important for JR Motorsports. The organization took the top two spots in the championship standings and accounted for nine total wins. Elliott registered three before capturing the championship trophy while Harvick took four trips to Victory Lane in his 15 races.

Regan Smith and Kasey Kahne each accounted for one win while driving for JRM. Smith, in particular, turned in a strong season by posting 26 top-10 finishes and seven top-fives. He ultimately finished the year second in the standings.

Simply repeating history does not mean that JRM will win the championship again. Allgaier noted during his media availability on May 7 that other teams have started to catch them at times. He would still like to keep the winning streak going as the season progresses.

“If we were to win four or five or six [straight], that’d be awesome,” Allgaier said. “But I think our team is going to come to the racetrack with everything we’ve got for the next 20 weeks.”

This Race Win Was Special for Allgaier

A two-race winner in 2021, Allgaier was in the midst of a winless streak heading toward Darlington Raceway. He had not reached Victory Lane since May 8, 2021, which also took place at The Track Too Tough to Tame.

However, he snapped that streak after holding off Gragson on the final laps and rebounding from a battery change that dropped him to the rear of the field at the start of the race.

“To come here, literally a year after our last win and to win back-to-back in the spring race here at Darlington, there’s no words that can describe how awesome that is,” Allgaier told media members after his win.

“Today obviously didn’t start the race like we wanted to. I was pretty confident when we were sitting on pit road with no power that it was gonna be a really long day. And the team never wavered and got the car fixed and we were able to make our way through traffic.”

Allgaier captured the win, snapped the winless streak, and secured his spot in the playoffs. He wasn’t in a bad spot in terms of points entering the weekend, but he checked off an important goal and paid off all of the hard work put in by his team each week.

Allgaier admitted that there have been frustrating moments in the past year. He has been so close to the win without actually taking the checkered flag. However, he has remained upbeat while relying on his faith and just making the most of every available opportunity. Now he can celebrate a win that helps him move on to the playoffs.

