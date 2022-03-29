Another Dale Earnhardt Tribute Scheme is Taking Over Throwback Weekend

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race on May 7 will feature multiple Dale Earnhardt Sr. tribute schemes. Jeremy Clements and Justin Allgaier will both channel The Intimidator while celebrating Throwback Weekend.

JR Motorsports unveiled Allgaier’s tribute scheme on May 29 while confirming that Hellmann’s Mayonnaise will serve as his primary partner. This yellow and blue scheme throws it back to a Wrangler Jeans scheme that Earnhardt ran during the 1984 season, which featured blue on the front and yellow on the back.

The last time that Allgaier took on Throwback Weekend, he raced his way to Victory Lane. He climbed behind the wheel of the No. 7 Good Humor Chevrolet Camaro and worked his way from 16th to first overall. This win was his second of the year, and it kept him near the top of the championship leaderboard.

This Good Humor scheme was actually another tribute to Earnhardt. It referenced the Tazmanian Devil scheme that the seven-time champion used during the 2000 Daytona 500. Though Allgaier’s version had the Good Humor Man on the hood instead of the cartoon character.

Clements Will Use a Different Wrangler Jeans Tribute

There will be two versions of the iconic Wrangler Jeans scheme hitting the track for Throwback Weekend. Allgaier will have the version from 1984 while Clements will have a tribute to both Earnhardt and crew chief/team owner Bud Moore.

The South Carolina native will head to Darlington Raceway with FOX Sports Spartanburg and Spartan Waste as his primary partners as part of a four-race deal. The two companies will have their logos featured on the yellow and blue No. 51 Chevrolet Camaro as Clements pursues his third consecutive top-10 finish at the Lady in Black.

“Man, what cool car we have for Darlington. Bud being from here in Spartanburg and working with my Great Uncle Louis plus growing up watching one of the greatest drivers ever, Earnhardt this is pretty awesome,” Clements said in a press release from Jeremy Clements Racing. “Ryan (Delaney) from Fox Sports and the Marks (Nelson & Mullen) from Spartan brought this to me and I said, ‘Hell yeah let’s do it!’”

Allgaier Also Used a Dale Earnhardt Jr. Tribute Scheme in 2020

Allgaier has used multiple schemes honoring the Earnhardt family during his Xfinity Series career. The Good Humor and Hellmann’s Mayonnaise schemes both focused on the seven-time champion while a scheme from 2020 paid tribute to Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Allgaier took part in Throwback Weekend during the COVID-altered season with BRANDT Professional Agriculture as his primary partner. He ran a red, white, and black scheme that threw it back to the Dirty Mo Posse paint scheme that Dale Jr. ran during the 2003 summer race at Daytona International Speedway.

This is the scheme that the Hall of Fame driver used as he put on a dominant performance. He won the Pole Award and led all 100 laps before capturing his third win of the year. Though JRM added a special touch with some flames on the side of the No. 7, which referenced Allgaier’s first year with BRANDT Professional Agriculture (2016).

