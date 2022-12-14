Justin Marks Branches Out Once Again With Trackhouse

The owner of Trackhouse Entertainment Group is branching out once again. Justin Marks has launched Trackhouse360, a new division of the company with a multi-faceted approach.

Trackhouse Entertainment announced the news on December 13 with a press release. According to the information provided, Trackhouse360 will scale “the Trackhouse brand into creative and compelling original content, non-traditional merchandise and apparel extensions, event promotion, and international expansion.”

Marks has brought in a new figure to run this new division. Sports industry veteran Dean Stoyer will take over as the brand strategy officer, and he will use his decades of sports marketing experience which includes time with the X Games, Under Armor, Nike, the Phoenix Suns, and the Phoenix Mercury.

The new division will launch in 2023, per the press release. Marks and Trackhouse Entertainment have raised enough seed capital to hit this goal.

Motorsports Will Play a Role in the Move

As Marks explained, there will be stories to tell within the motorsports industry. NASCAR will be one section, but the potential media projects extend well beyond the borders of the United States. Now Trackhouse will have the capability to tell these stories.

“There are millions of passionate NASCAR fans, even more fans of auto racing, and even more when you broaden it to include our general love for cars and speed,” Marks said in a press release. “Within those circles, there are endless amounts of rich stories waiting to be told. We’re taking this next year to establish the Trackhouse brand and the stories that encircle it.

“The bigger picture is to develop a digital media and content house under the Trackhouse umbrella that is set up to bring more stories to life and pull on the industry at large for the fans and our partners, as well as support Dean’s efforts around non-traditional merchandise and apparel, event promotion and international expansion.”

Wins Remain a Focus for Marks

Launching a new division within Trackhouse Entertainment Group is no small task, but bringing in a new figure will make it significantly easier. Adding Stoyer means that Marks can continue to focus on other important things.

The heart of Trackhouse Entertainment is Trackhouse Racing, which fields two full-time entries and one part-time entry in the Cup Series. Marks will continue to pursue wins with this organization while also focusing on other important stories that involve all types of motorsports.

Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez both achieved success in 2022. They combined to win three races and they secured spots in the playoffs. Chastain made it to the championship four and finished second in the standings. He punched his ticket to the final round with a stunning move at Martinsville and then he remained in contention for the win behind Joey Logano at Phoenix Raceway.

Suarez’s time in the playoffs came to an end in the Round of 12 due to an unexpected issue. He was safe entering the elimination race at the Charlotte Roval, and it appeared that he would point his way through to the Round of Eight. However, he finished 36th and five laps down due to a power steering failure.