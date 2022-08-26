Trackhouse Racing Inks Extension With Key Driver

Trackhouse Racing has made a significant move ahead of the 2022 Cup Series playoffs. The NASCAR team has announced that Daniel Suarez will return for the 2023 season.

Trackhouse Racing dropped the news on August 26 ahead of the Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway. The team confirmed that Suarez would be back in the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro for the third consecutive season. He will pursue his second career Cup Series win, as well as a return to the playoffs.

Staying at the House. pic.twitter.com/ltmTeSwWN1 — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) August 26, 2022

This news has been expected for much of the 2022 Cup Series season. Suarez has spoken multiple times about the ongoing negotiations and said that his agent and Trackhouse Racing were “very close” to reaching an extension for the 2023 season. Though he remained focused on pursuing wins on the track. Now they have completed the deal and guaranteed Suarez’s return.

Suarez Has Already Turned in a Career-Best Season

This extension takes place 25 races into the 2022 season, which has been the best of Suarez’s career. He has already achieved career-bests in multiple statistical categories while driving the No. 99 Chevrolet.

The biggest accomplishment was Suarez’s win at Sonoma Raceway. He reached Victory Lane for the first time in his Cup Series career, and he made history by becoming the first Mexico-born driver to win at NASCAR’s top level.

Along with the win, Suarez has led the most laps (236) of his career while reaching the playoffs for the first time. He also set a new career-high with six top-five finishes, surpassing his previous best of four from the 2019 season.

There are 11 races remaining in 2022, starting with the regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway on August 27. Suarez will have several opportunities to continue adding top-10 and top-five finishes to his total while pursuing a spot in the championship four.

Both Trackhouse Racing Drivers Are Ready for Another Campaign

With Suarez agreeing to an extension with Trackhouse Racing, the team lineup is now set for the 2023 season. Ross Chastain was already under contract to return to the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro for the second consecutive season.

When Trackhouse Racing introduced Chastain as its second driver on August 3, 2021, the team provided some important details. Chief among them was that Chastain had agreed to a multi-year deal.

This contract’s length provided Chastain with assurance heading into the 2022 season, and he delivered some standout performances. He secured the first win of his Cup Series career at Circuit of the Americas and then added his second at Talladega Superspeedway.

Chastain had added confidence while heading toward his first season in the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro while Trackhouse Racing had the knowledge that they would not have to worry about negotiating another deal in the immediate future. Instead, the team could focus on making major strides in its first year as a two-car operation.

