Kaulig Racing Makes Significant Crew Chief Changes

Kaulig Racing is making a change with two regular-season races remaining. The NASCAR Xfinity Series team will swap two of its crew chiefs, starting with the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway.

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass first reported the news as the Xfinity Series cars went through inspection. He noted that Alex Yontz will move over to the No. 10 of Landon Cassill while Jason Trinchere will take over the No. 11 of Daniel Hemric. The NASCAR Roster Portal also confirmed the switch.

Cassill first joined forces with Trinchere when he moved to Kaulig Racing for the 2022 season. He spent the first 24 races with the crew chief while posting nine top-10 finishes and three top-fives. Now he will join forces with Yontz while trying to keep himself above the cutline during the final two races of the regular season.

Yontz has previously helped a Kaulig Racing driver contend for multiple trophies. He partnered with Justin Haley during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The duo celebrated four wins together and ended the 2020 season third overall in the championship standings. Yontz also guided Ross Chastain to a win during the 2019 season.

Hemric Has Been Vocal About the No. 11 Team’s Struggles

Like Cassill, Hemric moved over to Kaulig Racing at the start of the 2022 season. He kicked off the year by winning the pole at Daytona International Speedway, but he has since dealt with some struggles on the track.

Hemric’s first 24 starts of the year featured nine top-10 finishes and two top-fives. He finished third at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and fifth at Atlanta Motor Speedway. However, he also enters the Kansas Speedway weekend with six DNFs.

Hemric spoke out after the trip to Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He said on Twitter that his execution is “at an all-time low” and that everyone at Kaulig Racing deserved more than what he was giving them at the time. Hemric followed up this tweet by turning in a top-10 finish at Michigan International Speedway, but he has since failed to crack the top 10.

Hemric is also above the cutline with two races remaining in the regular season. He has a 54-point advantage, putting him above both Cassill and Ryan Sieg. However, he will have to avoid more struggles on the track while joining forces with a new crew chief.

Trinchere Achieved Considerable Success During the 2021 Season

The move to Hemric and the No. 11 team is the third change for Trinchere in a small amount of time. He also spent the entire 2021 season working with AJ Allmendinger, the third full-time Xfinity Series driver at Kaulig Racing.

Allmendinger and Trinchere achieved considerable success in 32 of the 33 races. Justin Cox served as crew chief at Nashville Superspeedway. They reached the championship four after a season that featured 22 total top-10 finishes, 18 top-fives, and five trips to Victory Lane.

When Cassill joined the team, Trinchere moved over to the No. 10 team. Bruce Schlicker took over the No. 16 team and helped guide Allmendinger back to Victory Lane. The veteran driver has three wins thus far, all of which have been at road courses. He is also the leader in the battle for the regular-season championship trophy.