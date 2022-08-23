Kaulig Racing Expands Key Partnership for Daytona Weekend

Kaulig Racing is making a significant move ahead of the race weekend at Daytona International Speedway. The NASCAR organization has expanded its deal with Celsius.

Kaulig Racing announced the news on August 23. Celsius, the beverage company that has supported the entire organization in recent seasons, will take over Justin Haley’s No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro and debut a new scheme as he fights for a spot in the playoffs.

The entry will feature a white base with Celsius logos on the sides and hood. There will also be a supersized can of Orange Celsius on the rear of the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro. Haley’s ride will have bright orange door numbers to fit with the Celsius color scheme.

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

The Entry Will Hit the Track Multiple Times

The Kaulig Racing driver will put the entry on display multiple times at Daytona International Speedway. He will first take part in qualifying on Friday, August 26, at 5:05 p.m. ET (USA Network). Superspeedways do not have practice sessions as part of NASCAR’s updated practice and qualifying format.

Haley will then return to the entry on Saturday, August 27, for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at 7 p.m. ET. The race will air on both NBC and Peacock as the 15 eligible drivers fight for the final spot in the 16-driver playoff field.

The Indiana native will have a packed weekend during the trip to Florida. He will compete in the Cup Series race while running a full-time schedule, but he will also make his return to the Xfinity Series for a one-off start in the No. 14.

Haley Will Create Conversations at the Superspeedway

Haley will enter the weekend with some big plans. He is currently below the playoff cutline after the first 25 regular-season races, but he will strive to secure his second Cup Series win at Daytona International Speedway.

Haley, who won the rain-shortened Coke Zero Sugar 400 in 2019, has performed consistently at superspeedways. He finished 12th at Talladega Superspeedway in April 2022 after originally qualifying 11th. Haley also finished 11th and seventh in the two races at the reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The season-opening Daytona 500 did not play out as Haley and Kaulig Racing intended. The No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro lost a wheel on Lap 53, which brought out the caution and sent Haley back down pit road. NASCAR responded by issuing four-race suspensions to crew chief Trent Owens, front changer Jacob Nelson, and jackman Marshall McFadden.

Haley and the No. 31 team were able to recover after the lost wheel. They ended the day 23rd overall while several contenders headed to the garage after multiple on-track incidents.

The Kaulig Racing driver will now return to Daytona International Speedway while pursuing his second career win. If Haley finishes inside the top 10, it will be for the third time in 2022. This would mark a single-season career-high.

READ NEXT: Kevin Harvick Brings Some Southwest Flair to Daytona With New Scheme