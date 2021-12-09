Landon Cassill Announces Big Plans for 2022 Season

Landon Cassill has unveiled his plans for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, which will potentially put him in contention for wins on a weekly basis. He will drive the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro while continuing his primary partnership with Voyager Digital.

Kaulig Racing and Cassill made the announcement in two ways. The NASCAR team issued a press release providing more details and then Cassill provided narration for a special announcement video. He discussed how he “hasn’t made it” yet and that his job will not get any easier. However, he will have the tools he needs to win.

Introducing the driver of the No. 10 @investvoyager Chevrolet for the full 2022 season… @landoncassill! Let's go #TrophyHunting! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/UjRExKyQs1 — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) December 9, 2021

“Continuing my partnership with Voyager Digital and driving for Kaulig Racing is an incredible opportunity for me,” Cassill said in a statement. “I have a world-class partner in Voyager and the best support team in the business with Kaulig Racing. I am excited to not only have a shot to win races, but to also bring awareness to crypto and help educate people in a space that I’ve been personally invested in for a number of years.”

The Deal Heavily Involves Cassill’s Partnership With Voyager

The cryptocurrency enthusiast in Cassill partnered with Voyage Digital during the 2021 season and brought extra attention to the trading platform. He also made NASCAR history as the only driver to receive payment in crypto.

This partnership will continue with Cassill’s move to Kaulig Racing and the No. 10. Voyager Digital will remain his primary sponsor after agreeing to a two-year extension. He will receive his payment fully in cryptocurrency with a portfolio that includes Bitcoin (BTC), the Voyager Token (VGX), USD Coin (USDC), StormX (STMX), and Avalanche (AVAX).

“We built a historic partnership with Landon, as the first NASCAR driver to be paid in crypto, and continuing this journey with him is an incredible ride for Voyager,” said Steve Ehrlich, CEO and co-founder of Voyager, in the press release. We’re excited about this collaboration with Kaulig Racing and can’t wait to see what is next in Landon’s promising career.”

Cassill Has Numerous Starts Across All 3 National Series

Cassill is no stranger to stock car racing. He has considerable experience in a career that involves more than 500 starts in the top three series, including 176 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and 326 in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Cassill first made his debut in 2007 with a part-time schedule for Hendrick Motorsports. He only made six starts in the NXS but returned for an expanded schedule in 2008 with JR Motorsports. He started 19 races, posted five top-10 finishes, and won the Rookie of the Year award.

2022 will mark Cassill’s second consecutive full-time season in the NXS — his first with Kaulig Racing — and he will join forces with two other standout drivers. Kaulig Racing’s NXS stable also includes reigning champion Daniel Hemric, who moves over from Joe Gibbs Racing, and AJ Allmendinger, the winningest driver in Kaulig Racing history.

“We are really excited to bring Landon Cassill onboard for the 2022 season,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “Landon has competed in NASCAR’s top series for many years and has brought with him a pivotal partner in Voyager Digital. We are looking forward to this partnership with Voyager and think Landon will be a great asset to our Kaulig Racing family.”

