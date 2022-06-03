Kenny Wallace Announces Special Return to FOX Sports

The biggest personality in motorsports is heading to the FOX Sports booth. Kenny Wallace will spend some time working as an analyst for the inaugural Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, June 5 (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1).

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch provided the news on June 3. The outlet revealed that Wallace, a St. Louis native, will head to the booth for the second stage of the Cup Series race. He will join Mike Joy, Clint Bowyer, and Michael Waltrip while providing some analysis about the action on the track. The expectation is that Wallace will only be in the booth for Stage 2, but Joy told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he would not be surprised if the former driver just sticks around.

“I’m part of a racing family,” Wallace told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “It’s all I have done my entire life. I love St. Louis. I love the Cardinals and Blues. When you get to see the biggest (racing) series in America to come to St. Louis, it’s bigger than big. I never dreamed it would ever come to St. Louis.”

Wallace Will Fill Multiple Roles at WWTR on June 5

The nine-time Xfinity Series winner will spend time in the booth, but it won’t be his only role at the 1.25-mile oval. Wallace will also interview some of the biggest drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series before they take on WWTR.

Wallace revealed in October 2021 that he would join forces with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s John Roberts for what he called “Pre-Race Live with Kenny Wallace.” They will entertain the fans that show up to the track early while answering questions, interviewing drivers, and kicking off race day in an old-school way.

Wallace revealed some of the guests for the pre-race show. He confirmed that they will interview both Kevin Harvick and Christopher Bell before the Cup Series race. He also said that his brothers Rusty and Mike Wallace will both show up.

There Will Be 2 Special Guests for the Cup Series Race

Wallace, who still spends time competing at various dirt tracks around the area, will not be the only special guest heading to the booth for the Cup Series race. Michael Waltrip will also pull double-duty during the historic weekend.

The two-time Daytona 500 winner will spend the morning of June 4 helping call the Camping World Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway as part of his normal duties for FOX Sports. However, he will then move over to the Cup Series booth on June 5 for the Cup Series race.

There are only two races left on the FOX Sports portion of the NASCAR schedule, and the broadcast partner is bringing back some big names. Waltrip will help call the race at WWTR while Hall of Famer Tony Stewart will cap off the schedule by heading to the booth for the Sonoma race on June 12.

