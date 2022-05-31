FOX Sports Reveals Next 2 Guest Analysts

The next two Cup Series races will feature special guests in the booth, including one that has previously donned a suit for two high-profile events. FOX Sports has revealed that Michael Waltrip and Tony Stewart will join Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer for two upcoming races.

Waltrip will be the first to head to the booth and help call the on-track action. He will join Joy and Bowyer for the first-ever Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway on June 5 (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1). Stewart will then make his return to the booth the following week for the Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway.

Stewart has spent extensive time in the booth with Joy and Bowyer. He made his season debut during the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum and helped provide analysis as Joey Logano held off Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon to capture the win. Stewart then returned to the booth for the season-opening Daytona 500.

Waltrip Has Extensive Knowledge of WWTR

World Wide Technology Raceway, which sits outside of St. Louis, is a familiar venue for Waltrip. The two-time Daytona 500 winner has spent time at the track helping call Camping World Truck Series races.

The most recent example is the 2021 playoff race, which featured a delay due to a power outage. Waltrip filled his regular role as Vince Welch’s co-host while Kurt Busch joined as a guest analyst. The trio provided commentary as defending champion Sheldon Creed captured his second consecutive win at the track.

Along with his time in the booth, Waltrip has on-track experience at WWTR. The veteran driver also made two Xfinity Series starts at the track in 2004 and 2005. He first turned in a 14th-place finish in his No. 99 Chevrolet and then he finished 16th the following year.

Sonoma is a Fitting Destination for Stewart

While WWTR is a fitting choice for Waltrip, Sonoma is an equally fitting destination for Stewart. The Hall of Fame driver achieved significant success at the California track during his Cup Series career.

Stewart made 18 starts at the road course, and he posted top-10 finishes in 10 of these starts. He also reached Victory Lane three separate times, which helped him secure the second-most road course wins in NASCAR history. Stewart ended his career with eight road course wins while Jeff Gordon posted nine.

Sonoma Raceway served as the site of a special win for Stewart. His third victory at the track took place during the 2016 season, which was his final as a Cup Series driver. Stewart reached Victory Lane for the 50th time and snapped a winless streak that lasted two years.

One interesting twist is that Stewart will be in the booth as a driver tries to break a tie with him. 2017 Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. also has three wins at Sonoma Raceway in his career, and he will try to pass Stewart on June 12 and move one step closer to Jeff Gordon’s mark of five wins.

