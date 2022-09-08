Kevin Harvick Has Idea for Improving Road Courses & Short Tracks

Kevin Harvick is back on Twitter, and he is turning heads with some strong ideas. He specifically explained how to improve road courses and short tracks during future Cup Series seasons.

Harvick spent much of September 8 going back and forth with people on Twitter while discussing numerous topics. One of these was the horsepower package that he wants to see for the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Harvick said that the drivers should have 1,000 horsepower and a lot of tires for the exhibition race.

They would probably go slower through the corner with more power. But every driver in the field and the fans would enjoy 1000 HP. https://t.co/fWi5kgwt4w — Kevin Harvick (@KevinHarvick) September 8, 2022

“Once you put 1000 HP on for short tracks there would be no going back,” Harvick tweeted. “Would fix all short track problems after about 5 laps. With where our engine shops are today we could run them multiple races. Short tracks and road courses 1000 HP if I’m in charge for 2023.”

Harvick continued and voiced another idea for the road courses, in particular. He said that the officials need to stop throwing the caution flag for the stages on the road courses. This has been a topic of conversation during the 2022 season, and Harvick is the latest to show his support for the idea.

Harvick Previously Showed Support for NASCAR Visiting the Short Track

Harvick certainly turned heads on social media with his afternoon responding to people. Though this wasn’t his first time showing support for the idea of racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway. He previously addressed the idea prior to securing his first Cup Series win of the season.

“I don’t know why you’d go through all that work and not have something like that there,” Harvick said prior to the Michigan Cup Series race. “That would be ludicrous to think that that track is going to survive just off of Late Models and Modifieds, Saturday night shows. No way.

Great week for the sport! No more fires and a bad ass All Star race location! Now lets be aggressive and get to work on fixing the front, rear, and side impacts for the drivers safety. https://t.co/lV2ENRZChz — Kevin Harvick (@KevinHarvick) September 8, 2022

“There’s just no way. There’s gotta be some sort of plan for Trucks or Xfinity or something that goes into that.” Harvick shied away from saying that it would be great for the Cup Series to go to North Wilkesboro Speedway. His hesitation was not due to a dislike of the track. Instead, he just knew the amount of work that would have to be done to make some races possible.

Once NASCAR announced that the All-Star Race will indeed go to North Wilkesboro Speedway, Harvick provided some more thoughts about the matter. He called the week “bada**” while talking about how NASCAR is taking the All-Star Race to the historic short track while also taking steps to address the fire concerns.

Fixing Short Tracks Has Become a Conversation in 2022

The NASCAR Cup Series has visited three short tracks so far in 2022. There have been two races at Richmond Raceway, one at Bristol Motor Speedway (dirt), and one at Martinsville Speedway. These races have all created conversations for different reasons. Though the ones after Martinsville were more about the lack of excitement.

The debut of the Next Gen car at Martinsville Speedway, which William Byron won, was an odd affair. There were only five lead changes during the short-track race, all of which took place on pit road. There were no passes for the lead during the actual race. Additionally, there were only two cautions due to incidents on the track. The other two served as the stage breaks.

NASCAR officials scheduled a tire test prior to the upcoming elimination race at Martinsville Speedway and talked to a variety of drivers about how to improve the racing. However, there weren’t any changes to address the number of shifts during the race.

Questions about both Bristol and Martinsville will remain until NASCAR drivers return to the two short tracks. If there aren’t any improvements to the excitement level, competition executives could look at other ways to spice things up before the 2023 season. Maybe they will take Harvick’s idea into account.