Kevin Harvick Reveals His Focus Entering Final NASCAR Season

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick has provided some key information about his final season. He has detailed his primary focus entering 2023.

Harvick provided comments on the matter during a video for Stewart-Haas Racing. He addressed several topics, such as his love of different racing series and how he knew when to walk away. Harvick also explained that his focus for his final season is more on his team instead of individual accolades.

“I think the most important thing to check off that list now is to make sure this year goes correct,” Harvick explained. “You know, I think… as everybody who’s around me knows, I want to make sure that I’m involved in everything and make sure that we dot the I’s and cross the T’s.

“Because it’s kind of like going into your first year, your first race, and running your first race. You can only run your last season once, and I want to make sure it’s right for as many people as possible because everybody… I’ve had so many people that have helped me get to that point. You can’t do any of this without people. And without the right people and the right people believing in you, it’s hard to have success.”

Harvick Also Addressed His Legacy in NASCAR

One of the other big topics Harvick addressed in the video for SHR was his legacy. He acknowledged that it is difficult to discuss his own impact on the sport, but he ultimately took an interesting approach.

Harvick didn’t mention his Cup Series championship, his 60 career wins, or any of his other achievements while driving the No. 29 for Richard Childress Racing and the No. 4 for Stewart-Haas Racing. Instead, he talked about becoming far more outspoken on safety and other matters.

Harvick also explained that NASCAR has a great group of young racers and that the most important thing for him is leaving a thought in their mind about how to treat people right or how to do everything in the best possible way.

The Closer specifically mentioned that he would encourage the younger drivers to just step back and listen more. He noted that he was very ambitious early in his career and that he wished he had listened to other people more.

Harvick Will Continue To Deliver Messages in 2023

The 2023 season will provide Harvick with more opportunities to deliver messages to his fellow drivers. He may provide important information with his words, whether it will be in the garage or in media sessions. He may also deliver a message with his actions.

There is no doubt that Harvick will be the center of attention during his final season in the Cup Series, much like fellow champion Jimmie Johnson was in 2020. There will be numerous fans and media members alike that seek him out for quick conversations about the state of the sport and the No. 4 team.

While Harvick draws attention, he will continue to pursue a very strong season that will cap off a Hall of Fame career. He will set out to capture more wins and secure a spot in the playoffs while giving back to all of the team members that have supported him over the years.