Kid Rock Takes Over Cup Series Car at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The No. 99 of Daniel Suarez will feature a bright, new look for Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Cup Series entry will have a scheme highlighting Kid Rock’s Big A** Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse.

Trackhouse Racing showed off the scheme on Twitter on October 11. The No. 99 will feature a yellow and blue scheme with logos for Kid Rock’s bar on the sides and the hood. Suarez has featured an in-car camera sponsored by the Nashville establishment throughout the 2022 season, but this will be the first time that it has taken over as the primary partner.

From one party city to the next, we’ve got a couple Nashville honky-tonks heading west this weekend 🤠 pic.twitter.com/3TU5yFDkMi — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) October 12, 2022

Suarez’s teammate, Ross Chastain, will also showcase the Nashville nightlife with his stock car. The No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro will have Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge as the primary partner for the trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Suarez has showcased the bar seven times during the 2022 season, including the Daytona 500. The playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will mark Chastain’s first time partnering with the bar.

A Mechanical Issue Disrupted Suarez’s Playoffs

The addition of the Kid Rock scheme takes place after a stunning end to Suarez’s time in the playoffs. He was in a position to point his way to the Round of Eight over Chase Briscoe and Daniel Suarez, but a mechanical issue disrupted the race at the Charlotte Roval.

Suarez lost power steering at the start of the final stage at the road course. He fell off the pace while fighting his No. 99, and he made multiple extended pit stops as Trackhouse Racing attempted to fix the issue.

Suarez, who could be heard screaming in pain during the race, finished five laps behind the leader. He missed out on the playoffs by a mere nine points after entering the weekend with a 12-point cushion. This knocked him out of the playoffs and opened up an opportunity for Briscoe to move on.

PROBLEMS for Daniel Suarez! Ride on-board to see what's happening when he steers. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/XaVHcp6kDg — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 9, 2022

“I really needed a little time to recover physically & emotionally after yesterday’s race,” Suarez tweeted on October 10. “What looked to be an easy race to transfer to the next round became the most difficult race I ever done in my life…

“My hands, wrists, arms, elbows, shoulders, upper back, and lower back were extremely exhausted, not many people could’ve raced like that, I just couldn’t give up for myself & for my team. We left absolutely everything out there. Thank u to all my amigos, 99 & Trackhouse fans out there for ur love & support! We are going 2 continue to shine the next 4 weeks.”

Suarez’s Teammate Remains Championship-Eligible

Suarez is no longer eligible for a spot in the championship four, so his focus will shift to collecting trophies during the remaining four races. Chastain, for comparison, will try to secure his spot in the season finale.

The driver of the No. 1 had his own issue at the Charlotte Roval. He hit the wall and had to go to the garage for repairs. However, he had enough bonus points to remain alive. He moved on to the Round of Eight and set himself up for three pivotal races.

Chastain has the goal of reaching the championship four, and he will pursue it at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, and Martinsville Speedway.

Chastain finished third overall during the spring race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway while Alex Bowman won. He finished fifth at Martinsville Speedway in the spring while William Byron won. Now he will try to surpass these performances while facing extra pressure.