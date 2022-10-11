Las Vegas Odds Predict Veteran’s Fourth Straight Championship 4 Appearance

The Round of Eight begins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 16 (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC). According to the initial odds, Denny Hamlin is the favorite to win and reach the Cup Series championship four for the fourth consecutive season.

Hamlin enters the weekend at 11-2 odds to win the Round of Eight opener, per BetMGM. He sits just ahead of regular-season champion Chase Elliott (8-1), Kyle Larson (8-1), Christopher Bell (8-1), and Tyler Reddick (9-1). Of this group, only Hamlin, Elliott, and Bell are still alive in the playoffs.

If Hamlin captures the win, he will reach the championship four for the fourth consecutive season. It will also be his fifth overall appearance in the championship four considering that he made it in 2014 alongside Kevin Harvick, Ryan Newman, and Joey Logano.

Hamlin Has a Previous Win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

There are multiple reasons why Hamlin has the best odds to win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The speed of Toyota drivers at intermediate tracks is certainly near the top of the list.

Along with overall speed, Hamlin is also the defending winner of the Las Vegas playoff race. He put on a dominant performance in 2021 to kick off the Round of 12 by leading 137 of the 267 laps and winning Stage 2.

RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE DENNY HAMLIN ON HIS WIN AT LAS VEGAS! Welcome to the Round of 8, No. 11 crew. #NASCARPlayoffs | pic.twitter.com/bmTnhlZxHg — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) September 27, 2021

Hamlin held off a hard-charging Chase Elliott during the final laps of the playoff race, and he captured the checkered flag at the Nevada track for the first time in his Cup Series career. This win checked off a major career goal for the Virginia native and it moved him on to the third round of the playoffs.

Hamlin will now aim to repeat this feat during the 2022 playoffs. If he can win for the second time at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, he will move on to the championship four at Phoenix Raceway, and he will tie Tony Stewart for the 15th-most wins (49) on the all-time list.

Ford Playoff Drivers Have Less Favorable Odds

A common theme throughout the 2022 season is the dominance at mile-and-a-half tracks by Toyota and Chevrolet drivers. They have showcased the best speed, and they have won the most races. Though Joey Logano captured the first Darlington race after muscling his way past William Byron.

The Ford drivers haven’t achieved as much success at these tracks, which is reflected in the Las Vegas odds. Ryan Blaney is in the most favorable position among the championship-eligible Ford Performance drivers at 10-1, but he is in a tie with Ross Chastain, Kyle Busch, and Martin Truex Jr.

Logano, who has two previous Las Vegas wins, enters the weekend at 16-1. He is behind William Byron (12-1) and Bubba Wallace (14-1). Logano was solid overall during the spring race at Las Vegas. He qualified sixth and secured points in Stage 2, but he only finished 14th. This outing continued a run of consistency that resulted in an average finish of 8.9 at the track.

Briscoe, the Cinderella Story of the Cup Series playoffs, has the worst odds among playoff drivers. He sits at 33-1 after pointing his way through the first two rounds of the playoffs after starting each in need of points.

Briscoe has three previous starts at the Nevada track. He finished 21st and 19th during his rookie season before qualifying fourth for the spring 2022 race. However, he ended the race 35th after a crash that also involved Daniel Suarez.