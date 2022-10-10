Trackhouse Racing’s Co-Owner Reveals First Car on ‘Jay Leno’s Garage’

The co-owner of Trackhouse Racing has provided some important information. Pitbull appeared on “Jay Leno’s Garage” and detailed his car history.

Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Pérez, was the first guest on the episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” that will air on October 12 at 10 p.m. ET on CNBC. He joined Leno for a cruise around Burbank in a 310-horsepower 1956 Packard Caribbean.

The duo discussed a wide variety of topics, including how Pitbull’s parents came to the United States from Cuba, as well as his performances around the world. They also discussed how much he spent on his first car.

“My first car that I bought — I bought it for $400 — which is a Cadillac four-door Eldorado. But I bought it in ’99. Good thing it got me from A to B and B back to A. That’s all I really needed at the time.”

Pitbull’s first car purchase was a big Cadillac, but he learned to drive a very different vehicle. He actually navigated the streets in an old Ford Pinto that had a Tony Robbins cassette in the deck.

Pitbull Discussed His Move Into NASCAR

“Jay Leno’s Garage” is first and foremost a show about the automotive world, so it was only fitting that the appearance featured some discussions about NASCAR. After all, Pitbull even arrived in Burbank in a Trackhouse Racing hat featuring the numbers of both Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez.

The full discussion, which will be featured in the October 12 episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage,” addressed an important topic. Pitbull explained why he decided to get involved in NASCAR.

One interesting note about the episode is that it was filmed early in the 2022 season. At the time, Chastain only had one win — Circuit of the Americas — and Suarez only had two top-five finishes.

The situation has significantly changed since Pitbull rode around Burbank with Leno. Chastain won his second career Cup Series race and moved on to the Round of Eight in the playoffs.

Suarez, for comparison, made history with his first career win before racing the Round of 12. He was within reach of the Round of Eight before the No. 99 Chevrolet lost power steering at the Charlotte Roval.

‘Jay Leno’s Garage’ Has Highlighted the NASCAR World

Pitbull’s appearance on “Jay Leno’s Garage” is only the latest example of the show featuring members of the NASCAR world. There is a massive list of guests that also includes some examples in former driver Danica Patrick in the seventh season, Jeff Gordon in the sixth season, Kurt Busch in the fifth season, and Roger Penske in the fourth season.

One of the more unique appearances was that of Joey Logano. The Team Penske driver met with Leno at Auto Club Speedway back in 2016, and he showed off two versions of his No. 22 Ford Fusion. One featured the Shell-Pennzoil scheme while the other had the AAA scheme that Logano has put on display during races in California and Texas.

As an added bonus, legendary crew chief Leonard Wood showed up at the track with a 1963 No. 21 Ford. He highlighted a classic NASCAR stock car while Logano showed off the modern-day version.

To cap off the appearance, Logano and Leno took part in a friendly race. The Team Penske driver took over the No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford while Leno drove the No. 22 Ford. They didn’t reach full speed during this drive around Auto Club Speedway, but Logano had some fun going through the gears.