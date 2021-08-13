Kurt Busch Updates Status of 2022 Deal: ‘So Close to Being Done’

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Kurt Busch is currently in the midst of his final season before switching teams. His destination for the 2022 NASCAR season is not yet public, but the 2004 Cup Series champion could soon provide the answer. Busch has revealed that his next deal is “so close to being done.”

The driver of the No. 1 provided this update prior to the race at Watkins Glen International. He spoke to motorsports reporter Zach Sturniolo and confirmed that he knows where he will head after CGR officially becomes part of Trackhouse Racing. However, the parties involved are moving some dates around before making the official announcement.

.@KurtBusch wanted a deal done by his birthday, which is Aug. 4. Kurt says the deal is close to done and it’s a matter of settling announcement dates now. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/Y4BnWa3KDm — Zach Sturniolo (@zachstur) August 8, 2021

“Mine is so close to being done,” Busch told reporters after discussing Ross Chastain’s move to Trackhouse. “I wish we could move forward with the whole thing. Monster Energy and the company, we’ve moved some dates around. So [we’re] still looking around to find all the right puzzle pieces to have the proper announcement and the right recognition for everything.”

Busch Provided a Key Update on Another Deal During the Media Session

Prior to the season, Busch addressed his NASCAR future and his potential of moving forward with a key sponsor. He told the “Associated Press” after dropping a cryptic “retirement” video that he was actively engaged in discussions with Chevrolet and Monster Energy. His deals were set to expire at the same time he became a free agent.

Questions have continued to circulate about Busch’s partnership with Monster Energy throughout the first half of the 2021 season. Would the drink company join Busch as he moved to another team, or would it part ways and leave the veteran driver in search of another primary sponsor?

Busch provided the answer during his media availability at Watkins Glen. He specifically mentioned Monster Energy when saying they were looking for the right date to make the announcement about his next destination. This little detail essentially confirmed that Monster will join Busch for another season and continue a relationship that began in 2012.

23XI Racing Remains the Favorite Ahead of the Announcement

With Chastain joining Trackhouse Racing as the second driver for 2022, there aren’t many options for Busch’s services. However, the organization co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin remains the favorite to land the 2004 Cup champion.

“The Athletic” reported in May that 23XI Racing was targeting Busch to join Bubba Wallace in 2022. The team has yet to obtain a charter and make the expansion to a two-car stable official, but it still remains the most likely scenario. According to longtime reporter Bob Pockrass, Busch is still the “top candidate” as 23XI actively strives to obtain a second charter.

The veteran driver may be the top candidate to join Wallace in 2022, but his future will remain unknown until he provides a confirmation with his announcement. Busch and Monster Energy could ultimately surprise racing fans and reveal that he is joining another team, or they could simply confirm the rumors about 23XI.

For now, Busch will continue trying to stack playoff points in the three remaining regular-season races. He has his spot secure after winning at Atlanta Motor Speedway, but he remains well behind Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, and the other multi-race winners in terms of playoff points.

