Kurt Busch Officially Clinches His Playoff Spot

Time is running out for the playoff hopefuls. There is only one regular-season race remaining in the Cup Series season, as well as only one playoff spot after Kurt Busch clinched.

The veteran has not suited up for a Cup Series race since his 10th-place finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 17. He has missed five races due to concussion-like symptoms. He also revealed prior to the Watkins Glen International weekend that he would miss the rest of the regular season. However, he still clinched his playoff spot by winning at Kansas Speedway and then receiving some assistance from Kyle Larson.

The defending Cup Series champion, who used to be Busch’s teammate at Chip Ganassi Racing, swept the race weekend at Watkins Glen. Once he held off AJ Allmendinger in the Cup Series race, he won his second race of the year and ensured that there could only be 16 total winners in the regular season.

Even if a new driver wins the regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway, Busch will still have a spot in the playoffs. Though he will still have to receive clearance to return to the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD.

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

Chase Elliott Took Care of Another Factor

Larson winning his second race of the season was crucial in Busch clinching a spot in the playoff field, but there was another factor in play. The playoff field consists of 15 drivers that have won races and the regular-season champion.

Larson’s teammate, Chase Elliott, took care of the other factor. He has a series-high four wins in 2022, and he has the most points in the Cup Series. The driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro clinched the regular-season championship at the end of Stage 1 at Watkins Glen, which removed the possibility that a winless driver could take those 15 bonus points and shake up the playoff leaderboard.

There is now only one playoff spot remaining. Ryan Blaney sits above the cutline with one race remaining, and he has a 25-point lead over Martin Truex Jr. However, the finale takes place at Daytona International Speedway, which regularly features massive crashes and first-time winners.

Busch Will Have Work Ahead of Him

Just one spot remains for the #NASCAR playoffs. Will it be Ryan @Blaney, @MartinTruex_Jr or a new winner? Find out Saturday night at @DAYTONA on @NBC and @peacockTV! pic.twitter.com/wV8bAiFeik — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 22, 2022

Once Busch receives clearance from his doctors and returns to the No. 45, he will have some work to do. He will enter the Round of 16 automatically below the cutline with multiple other Cup Series drivers.

Busch only has seven bonus points from his win at Kansas Speedway and two total stage wins. This puts him in a tie with Daniel Suarez, who punched his ticket to the playoffs with a win at Sonoma Raceway.

Austin Cindric and Alex Bowman are two other drivers projected to be below the cutline. They each have one win — the Daytona 500 and the Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube, respectively. Cindric and Bowman also only have one stage win each. This gives them six bonus points heading toward the playoffs, which will put them at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Kyle Busch sits in a similar situation with one race remaining in the regular season. The two-time Cup Series champion won at Bristol Motor Speedway (dirt) and added another playoff point with one stage win. Barring any changes at Daytona International Speedway, he will also be in danger of elimination once the Round of 16 begins.

READ NEXT: Justin Marks Details the NASCAR Cup Series Future of Project91