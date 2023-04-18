NASCAR Celebrates Legendary Finish During Throwback Weekend

2023 marks the 20th anniversary of the classic finish at Darlington Raceway, the closest in history. NASCAR will use the opportunity to celebrate it during Throwback Weekend on May 12-14.

According to a press release, Kurt Busch and Ricky Craven will both be on hand at Darlington Raceway for the Goodyear 400. They will serve as the honorary starters for the race that celebrates history, and they will look back on their wild battle at The Lady in Black.

You don't want to miss #NASCARThrowback weekend. In honor of the closest finish in NASCAR… @RickyCraven32 & @KurtBusch will be Co-Honorary Starters for the #Goodyear400! pic.twitter.com/VTkGYINol6 — Darlington Raceway (@TooToughToTame) April 18, 2023

“I still get excited watching replays of that incredible finish,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp. “The fact that it is still widely talked about 20 years later is a testament to the legendary racers who made it happen.

The way Ricky Craven and Kurt Busch raced to the checkered flag, and the way they handled themselves afterwards, is the finest example of good, hard, competitive racing that I can remember. We’re honored to have them serve in these dignitary roles for our upcoming Throwback Weekend.”

The Battle Unfolded on the Final Lap at Darlington Raceway

The race at Darlington took place on March 16, 2003. Busch started sixth overall in the No. 97 Rubbermaid Ford while Craven started 31st in the No. 32 Tide Pontiac. Neither led the most laps, but they put on the best show.

The closest finish in NASCAR history unfolded on the final lap. Busch was in the lead as Craven and Dave Blaney tried to chase him down. Craven dove to the inside in Turn 4, and he put himself side-by-side with Busch.

March 16, 2003: 19 years ago, Ricky Craven beat Kurt Busch by .002 seconds at Darlington Raceway. pic.twitter.com/yUR8oRfEp7 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 16, 2022

The two drivers leaned on each other down the straightaway and crossed the finish line separated by only .002 seconds. Craven was barely in the lead, so he was the winner.

The interesting thing about this battle is that it did not lead to angry comments. Instead, Busch and Craven handled themselves like professionals and became friends.

“When I crossed over the start/finish line side-by-side with Kurt Busch 20 years ago, I had no idea if I had won or lost,” Craven said. “Similarly, after celebrating in Victory Lane with Kurt, I had no idea the positive impact this finish would have on my life. On that day, Kurt and I cemented a bond, a friendship, and we became forever linked to what I consider the ‘most difficult racing oval on the planet.’

“Every time I return to Darlington Raceway, I feel as though I am going home. It’s because of the way the people who operate the racetrack treat me and the connection I feel with all the people in attendance. So, to be asked to serve as co-Grand Marshal of the Throwback Parade and co-Starter of the race with my friend and colleague Kurt Busch is among the greatest honors I’ve had since hanging up my helmet.”

The Finish Was Significant for Craven’s Crew Chief

The trip to Darlington Raceway marked the second time in Craven’s career that he celebrated in Victory Lane. His first was in 2001 when he won at Martinsville Speedway with now-Legacy Motor Club President Mike Beam as his crew chief.

The win at Darlington took place with Scott Miller atop the pit box. The Kentucky native was only in his first full-time season as a crew chief after guiding Andy Houston for seven races in 2001, and he had not yet visited Victory Lane. This trip to Darlington Raceway snapped that streak.

Miller, who spent a total of 214 races atop the pit box, went on to add five more wins to his resume before ultimately moving over to NASCAR as SVP of Competition and now Competition Strategist.

Four of these wins were with Jeff Burton between 2006-2008. They took place at Dover Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, and Charlotte Motor Speedway. The last win was with Clint Bowyer at Talladega Superspeedway in 2010.