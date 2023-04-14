Rev Racing Honors Mario Andretti During Darlington Weekend

NASCAR‘s Throwback Weekend (May 12-14) draws closer, which means that teams will begin revealing their tribute schemes. First up is Rev Racing, which brings back a Daytona 500-winning look.

The first-year Craftsman Truck Series team announced on April 14 that Nick Sanchez’s No. 2 Chevrolet Silverado will feature a blue and red scheme. It will be a recreation of the No. 11 Ford that Mario Andretti used to win the 1967 Daytona 500 in what was his seventh career NASCAR Cup Series start.

Andretti entered the Daytona 500 while driving the Holman-Moody Ford. He led 112 of the 200 laps, and he crossed the finish line first under caution after a late battle with teammate Fred Lorenzen.

With this win, Andretti became the first driver in motorsports history to win the Daytona 500 (1967), Indianapolis 500 (1969), and the Formula One World Championship (1978).

This partnership between Sanchez and Andretti was made possible by a unique connection. Gainbridge is the primary partner of the No. 2 Chevrolet Silverado in the Craftsman Truck Series, and it is the primary partner of the Andretti Autosport team in the NTT IndyCar Series.

Andretti Will Attend the Goodyear 400 Weekend

The No. 2 Chevrolet Silverado will turn heads on the track as Sanchez competes in the Truck Series race on Friday, May 12. Meanwhile, Andretti will be on hand while attending a special celebration.

NASCAR will celebrate its 75 Greatest Drivers during Throwback Weekend. Several legends from racing history will be on hand while representing the 50 original members of the Greatest Drivers and the additions from the 2023 season.

Andretti will have multiple appearances during Throwback Weekend. He will take part in a Q&A session with fans on Friday, May 12. Later that day, he will also sign autographs alongside NASCAR legends. Finally, Andretti will join Sanchez for driver introductions as he sees a tribute to his historic scheme.

“I mean, it brings back such special, very treasured memories of a great time in my career,” Andretti told NASCAR.com. “I’m just totally flattered that the team is doing this for me, and I’m going to really enjoy watching Nick put this baby up there — maybe on the top step at the end of this race.”

Sanchez Will Have an Opportunity To Win

Sanchez, the 2022 ARCA Menards Series champion, is only six races into his rookie Truck Series season. He has started from the pole twice, and he has posted two top-10 finishes with one top-five.

Sanchez has not yet taken on Darlington Raceway in one of the national NASCAR series. His eight-race Xfinity Series schedule in 2022 unfolded at other venues, and he is only in the midst of his first Truck Series season.

While Sanchez entered the season with no Truck Series experience, he quickly began making moves. One reason is that he drives for a team that has a technical alliance with Kyle Busch Motorsports. Another reason is that he has a championship-winning crew chief in Danny Stockman Jr.

Of course, these are only some of the ingredients. Sanchez has also shown during his time rising up the ranks that he has the talent behind the wheel to contend for wins. This is something that he will put on display at Darlington Raceway as he attempts to deliver a win in Andretti’s scheme.