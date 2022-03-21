Richard Childress Racing Expands Deal With New Primary Partner

The 2022 NASCAR season is only five races deep, but Richard Childress Racing‘s early success has resulted in a big move. Bennett Family of Partners has expanded its relationship with the organization and moved up to the NASCAR Cup Series.

RCR announced the news on Monday, March 21. The championship-winning organization confirmed that Bennett will make the leap up to the Cup Series to join Austin Dillon and the No. 3 team. The 2018 Daytona 500 champion will control the white and blue Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet Camaro during the return to Circuit of the Americas on March 27 (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX).

“I’ve been able to learn a lot about the transportation industry and the Bennett Family of Companies during their relatively short involvement with RCR this season and I am so impressed with not only their business model, but their core values and objectives,” Dillon said in the press release. “I’m looking forward to representing Bennett on the track this season and helping make their first year in motorsports a successful one.”

Along with serving as the primary partner for the return to COTA, the Bennett Family of Companies will have a continued presence on the stock car. Bennett will serve as an associate partner for select races in 2022.

The Primary Partner Already Reached Victory Lane

Prior to the 2022 Xfinity Series season, RCR revealed that one of its new drivers would debut the Bennett Family of Companies scheme. Austin Hill, who made the leap from the Camping World Truck Series, would have multiple partners for his debut season, including Alsco Uniforms, Bennett Family of Companies, United Rentals, and Global Industrial.

Bennett made its debut during the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway while sharing the scheme with United Rentals. The company experienced immediate success as Hill won the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 and punched his ticket to the playoffs.

Bennett has since served as the primary for three other races during the opening stretch of the season. The company joined Hill for Auto Club Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Atlanta Motor Speedway. This run included Hill’s runner-up finish behind Ty Gibbs at the reconfigured Georgia track.

Dillon Will Strive To Rebound From an Unexpected Issue

Replay: Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch trigger a big mess at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The No. 3 is done for the day. https://t.co/rQpWGivQ2J pic.twitter.com/7r2HegrprI — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 20, 2022

The early portion of the 2022 Cup Series season has featured Dillon performing well in the Gen 7 Chevrolet. He had a strong run at the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum, and he finished second overall at Auto Club Speedway behind Kyle Larson. He also finished 11th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Dillon had strong moments early while competing at the reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway. He started 17th but worked his way up to 10th overall by Lap 55. Dillon move up to fifth overall during Stage 1, and he appeared to be poised for a strong run all afternoon. However, the situation changed drastically with an unexpected issue.

A wreck unfolded with five laps remaining in Stage 1. Denny Hamlin moved up in front of Dillon and took away some of his air while Kyle Busch continued to push on the rear of the No. 3. Both Dillon and Busch lost control and hit the wall hard.

“The 18 decided to stick with me. I know he probably thought he was doing us a favor, but you can’t push in the left rear on exit of Turn 4 going as fast as we’re going,” Dillon told FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass after exiting the infield care center. So he just turned me, and it took us both out of the race.”

