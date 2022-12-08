Kyle Busch Reveals New Number Style & Sponsor Lineup

Kyle Busch is ready for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. He has released his list of sponsors while also showcasing a new, stylized number for his Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro.

Busch and RCR announced the news with a press release on December 8. They also dropped a video showing off the new number in action. A virtual version of the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Camaro did burnouts in a parking lot. The camera panned to reveal that the marks from the burnouts formed a croissant.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen headlines a group of returning sponsors for the No. 8 team. The list also includes 3CHI, Alsco, Lenovo, and BetMGM. All of these companies sponsored Tyler Reddick during the 2022 season, and they will remain with the organization as Busch takes over the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro.

“Our business relationships are paramount to our organization and we’re proud to confirm that our primary partners on the No. 8 team will be returning to RCR in 2023,” said Torrey Galida, president of RCR. “Their commitment to our organization is a testament to our team’s collaborative approach and the value it has delivered to so many great brands.”

Busch Played an Important Role in the New Number

The sponsorship announcements answered an important question ahead of the 2023 season. The updated number, for comparison, helped kick off a new era at Richard Childress Racing.

According to the press release, Busch played an important role in this change. Busch and his team personally designed the stylized number while RCR and team owner Richard Childress provided some input.

I know u guys have been waiting for this one… Bring on a new era. 👊 🛒: https://t.co/ADSqvzWGbo pic.twitter.com/PbPDWCbFdf — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) December 8, 2022

The goal of moving to a new number is to both “honor the past” and embrace the future. RCR has been active in the Cup Series since 1969 when Childress made one start. There have been numerous drivers who have joined the team in this span of time.

The No. 8, in particular, has showcased Tyler Reddick, Daniel Hemric, and Kirk Shelmerdine. Busch will be the latest to take over the entry, and he will showcase a new look as he pursues his 61st career Cup Series win.

Busch Will Have Another New Person Guiding Him

Busch’s offseason has been filled with changes. He left Joe Gibbs Racing to join Richard Childress Racing, he returned to Chevrolet after 15 years with Toyota, and he secured a new group of sponsors.

The changes have also extended to the personnel surrounding him. Busch will have a new crew chief in Randall Burnett, who guided Reddick to six wins in the Xfinity Series and three in the Cup Series.

Additionally, Busch will have a new spotter for his inaugural season at Richard Childress Racing. He will work with Derek Kneeland, who previously guided Reddick and Austin Hill. Though Busch has his own experience with Kneeland.

The experienced spotter played a key role at Kyle Busch Motorsports. He guided multiple drivers with the No. 51 team as they combined to win three races. This run includes Busch’s first Truck Series road course win, which he secured at Sonoma Raceway.