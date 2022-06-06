Kyle Busch Headlines Cup Series Stars Running Double-Duty at Sonoma

The Camping World Truck Series returns to Sonoma Raceway on June 11, marking the first time since 1998. There will be several guest drivers on hand for the festive weekend, including two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch.

The Las Vegas native headlines a group of Cup Series drivers competing in the Truck Series race, and he will take over the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota Tundra for his fifth start of the year. He will round out his 2022 Truck Series schedule while pursuing his 62nd career win.

Busch has not won a Truck Series race in 2022 after capturing two of his five starts in 2021. He has a runner-up at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, a pair of third-place finishes, and a seventh-place finish to his name. Now he will try to secure a win while making his second-ever Truck Series start at a road course.

Along with Busch, the list of Cup Series stars making starts at Sonoma includes Austin Dillon, Ross Chastain, and rookie Harrison Burton. All have competed in Truck Series races in 2022, and they will make another while gaining experience on the road course.

Of this group of drivers, only one has reached Victory Lane. Ross Chastain won the Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway after leaders Carson Hocevar and Ryan Preece wrecked during overtime. Chastain will now return to the No. 41 for the fifth time, and he will try to win his second consecutive Truck Series start.

Dillon Makes His Road Course Debut

Dillon has extensive experience across all three national NASCAR series. This includes 72 Truck Series starts and seven trips to Victory Lane. However, he will break new ground during the trip to Sonoma Raceway on June 11.

Dillon has never suited up for a Camping World Truck Series race at a road course. He has made starts on superspeedways, intermediates, short tracks, and dirt tracks, but he hasn’t taken on any of the road courses. This will change as he joins Young’s Motorsports.

The North Carolina native made one start for Young’s Motorsports earlier in the 2022 Truck Series season. He took over the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado for the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway, and he finished 14th overall while Ben Rhodes reached Victory Lane.

Burton Has Never Competed at Sonoma Raceway

Burton is 15 races into his first Cup Series season, and he is showing signs of progress. Now he will head to a track where he has never competed in a national NASCAR series while trying to gain crucial experience. He will take over the No. 17 Ford F-150 for David Gilliland Racing.

Burton has made 39 Truck Series starts during his racing career, but only two have taken place on road courses. Both were at the Canadian Tire Motorsports Park while driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Burton made considerably more starts on road courses during his Xfinity Series career. He suited up 12 times, and he posted top-10 finishes in exactly half of the road course races. This run includes a fifth-place finish at Road America in 2021 and a fifth-place finish at Watkins Glen International later that same year.

As a Cup Series driver, Burton only has one road course race on his resume. He took on Circuit of the Americas for the first time in 2022, and he finished 17th overall while driving the Gen 7 Ford Mustang.

