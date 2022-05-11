Kyle Busch Documentary Set for 2022 Release

The career of Kyle Busch is about to be on full display. Utopia has announced that it has acquired the worldwide distribution rights to “Rowdy,” a new documentary focusing on the polarizing NASCAR driver.

A press release on May 11 announced that Utopia — in partnership with Fathom Events — will hold a worldwide premiere and VIP event in Nashville on June 23 to showcase the new documentary. “Rowdy” will then screen for one night only, June 29, in nationwide theaters.

“Kyle Busch is a world-class competitor and for nearly two decades has shined as one of the biggest stars in NASCAR,” said Matt Summers, Managing Director of Entertainment Marketing and Content Development at NASCAR. “We’re thrilled to partner with Chance Wright, Utopia, and Fathom in bringing Kyle’s story to life for all race fans to enjoy.”

Utopia Dropped the First Trailer for ‘Rowdy’

Rowdy | Official Trailer | Redband fathomevents.com/events/Rowdy The official Kyle Busch story. In theaters Nationwide on June 29th. 2022-05-11T16:52:54Z

Utopia announced that it had acquired the rights to “Rowdy” and then the company released a trailer for the upcoming documentary. The short clip provided the first look at the storylines that will take over the conversation.

The trailer revealed some of the industry members that will be part of the documentary. FOX Sports reporter Jamie Little, Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick, Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Samantha Busch, and Hall of Fame driver Jeff Gordon all made appearances while talking about Busch’s career.

The trailer also revealed that the 2015 season and Busch’s return from a broken leg would play a role in the documentary. Gordon, in particular, said that the driver of the No. 18 gained a lot of fans and respect during that championship season.

“ROWDY is an incredible comeback story of perseverance, grit, and overcoming improbable odds,” said Chance Wright, Executive Producer of ROWDY. “Peeling back the curtain shows the truth in athleticism in NASCAR and Kyle. Hardcore fans of NASCAR will get as much out of this as the person who has never seen a race.”

Busch Previously Released His Own Documentary Series

“Rowdy” will provide an in-depth look at Busch, his career, and his personality. It will also follow another documentary series that the veteran driver released late in the 2021 season to discuss another series.

Busch used his YouTube channel to release a multi-part series called “My Xfinity Series Story.” He sat down at Kyle Busch Motorsports surrounded by many of his trophies, and he provided some comments about his career and the 102 wins that he stacked up in the second-tier series.

One of the episodes focused on Busch’s early days in the Xfinity Series. He discussed his first win for Hendrick Motorsports and NASCAR changing the minimum age rule for its three national series. Busch then provided further insight into his career during the second episode, and he revealed his reasons for always competing in the Xfinity Series while also running full-time in the Cup Series.

