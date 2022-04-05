Brad Keselowski Secures New Partner for Dirt Race

The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion has added a new partner for the April 17 Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Brad Keselowski will partner with Solomon Plumbing while showcasing a new scheme on the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford Mustang.

Keselowski’s Cup Series team announced the news on April 5 with a press release and showed off the new scheme. The No. 6 Ford will feature a white and green design with Solomon Plumbing on the hood and sides. The stock car will also have silver numbers. The Michigan-based company will serve as the primary for the trip to Bristol Motor Speedway while also having a role as an associate partner for multiple other races.

“We’re excited to welcome aboard Solomon to the No. 6 team for a special dirt race in Bristol coming up,” said Steve Newmark, President, RFK Racing. “This partnership is a perfect match for both our race team and Brad with the ties back to Michigan. They’ve dipped their toes into the NASCAR space before in other series, but we’re excited to welcome them to our team and showcase what RFK has to offer to new clients in the sport.”

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

Keselowski Has Multiple Wins at Bristol Motor Speedway

The upcoming race at Bristol Motor Speedway will mark Keselowski’s 25th total start at the Tennessee short track and his second on the dirt. His first time competing in a Cup Series car on the dirt track resulted in an 11th-place finish after he started 20th overall.

The paved version of Bristol has served as the sight of considerable success for Keselowski. He has completed all 23 races while posting an average finish of 16.8 and winning the Pole Award twice — both races in 2020. This includes the May 31 race where he led 115 laps and reached Victory Lane.

Keselowski’s first two trips to Victory Lane took place in consecutive races. He won the second trip in 2011 and the first in 2012. He led a combined 321 laps in the No. 2 Team Penske Dodge and made waves while facing off with the best drivers in the Cup Series.

Solomon Plumbing Has Supported Other NASCAR Drivers

The Food City Dirt Race will not be the first time that Solomon Plumbing has supported a NASCAR driver. The company has a history of sponsorship in stock car racing across multiple series.

Memorial Day Weekend 2021 at Charlotte Motor Speedway serves as a fitting example. Solomon Plumbing supported Landon Cassill’s No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro during the Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity Series race and BJ McLeod’s No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford Mustang during the Coca-Cola 600 Cup Series race. Solomon Plumbing also sponsored Cassill during a trip to Texas Motor Speedway in 2021.

Ross Chastain also had Solomon Plumbing as one of his partners during the 2018 Cup Series season. He drove the No. 15 Chevrolet for Premium Motorsports at Talladega Superspeedway with both Solomon Plumbing and Xchange of America sharing the blue scheme.

READ NEXT: Jimmie Johnson’s Car Purchased by Music Icon for Car Show ‘Like No Other’