The Next Gen Chevrolet Slides Around Bristol’s Dirt Track: WATCH

The Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro has taken on Bristol Motor Speedway‘s dirt track. Camping World Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen has tested out the stock car ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series return on April 17.

Friesen headed to Bristol on April 6 and took part in a test session to provide more information to NASCAR about how the new cars will handle the racing surface on Easter Sunday. He took several laps around the Tennessee short track while sliding around an old test car from Richard Childress Racing. According to FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass, the goal was to see if the changes to the underbody and the lack of a diffuser would work during the Food City Dirt Race (7 p.m. ET, FOX).

Friesen doesn’t compete in the Cup Series, making him a fitting choice to test out the Next Gen car ahead of the Cup Series race. He has extensive experience competing on dirt tracks, so he can provide important feedback. He also removes any concerns about a Cup Series driver securing an unfair advantage after taking multiple laps around the dirt track.

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

Friesen Conducted a Previous Dirt Track Test

The test at Bristol Motor Speedway was the Truck Series driver’s second time climbing into the Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro. He also conducted a dirt test on December 9, 2021, while providing information to both Goodyear and NASCAR.

Friesen headed to Lancaster Motor Speedway, a half-mile dirt track in Lancaster, S.C., after the Truck Series season came to an end. Friesen got behind the wheel of a Next Gen stock car and took several laps while the experts on hand took a considerable amount of notes. Friesen slid around the track while kicking up dirt.

The purpose of the first test was to provide more information about the best tires to use during the Cup Series’ return to Bristol Motor Speedway. Months later, Friesen provided even more information to the sanctioning body while making his return to the RCR Chevrolet.

Friesen Will Likely Face Several Questions

As the only person to test out the Next Gen car on two separate dirt tracks, it remains very likely that Friesen will face several questions from his peers once he arrives at the Tennessee short track. He has information to provide, and he will be competing in a Truck Series race with some Cup Series drivers making one-off starts.

The entry list for the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt is not yet available considering that the next race on the schedule takes place at Martinsville Speedway. However, multiple drivers have confirmed their plans.

Harrison Burton and Joey Logano are the two primary examples. The two Ford Performance drivers will both join David Gilliland Racing for the Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Burton will drive the No. 17 with Hunt Brothers Pizza as his primary partner while Logano will drive the No. 54 with Planet Fitness as his primary.

There is a possibility that more Cup Series drivers will join the Truck Series lineup for the trip to Bristol. After all, there were six that suited up for the inaugural race on the dirt track. Martin Truex Jr. won the Truck Series race while Chase Briscoe posted a top-five finish. Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Daniel Suarez, and Kevin Harvick rounded out the list of Cup Series drivers that made a one-off start.

READ NEXT: Joe Gibbs Racing Brings Back Classic Schemes for Throwback Weekend