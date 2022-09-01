Kyle Busch Sets Desired Timeline for New NASCAR Contract

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers met with media members on September 1 to preview the 10-week battle for the championship trophy. Kyle Busch also provided a significant update by saying he will hopefully have the situation put to rest in “seven to 10 days.”

As Busch explained during his session, the stress of making a decision about his future has been weighing on him. He partially gets a break when he is at the track and competing for wins in the No. 18 Toyota Camry. When he is at home, he has too many things going on.

“I was hoping yesterday. Needs to be,” Busch explained. “Again, I’m not going to put a timeline on it, but time is ticking and there are a lot of other options and a lot of other dominoes that need to fall. Just talking amongst others, I’m the first one that needs to go.”

Busch Confirmed He Has Multiple Offers

Prior to the regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway, Spire Motorsports driver Corey LaJoie made some comments about Busch’s contract situation on an episode of the “Stacking Pennies” podcast. He listed multiple teams when saying that he has heard there are offers on the table.

Busch faced questions about the offers during his media availability on September 1. He confirmed that there are multiple teams that have an offer on paper for him. He just has to weigh numerous factors before deciding which to accept.

“Trust me, my gut doesn’t feel good and that’s not just for decisions being made, but more so decisions being weighed and perception and how you come across to all of those that you’re going to disappoint,” Busch said.

“There’s going to be one winner and the rest are not winners if you look at it in that regard. Good for me, but I definitely don’t want to come across as a lead-on or a liar so that’s why it’s been touch and go and trying to tread lightly.”

Obviously, Busch did not provide any information about the teams courting him. Though he and FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass made jokes about the percent of his persona he may have to change while using numbers associated with teams such as Richard Childress Racing, Kaulig Racing, and 23XI Racing among others.

Busch Remains Focused on Another Task

While Busch continues to examine his future and prepares to make one of the biggest decisions of his career, he also has to prepare for a difficult stretch of the season. He is one of the 16 drivers eligible for the championship, but he has to make some serious moves to keep working through the rounds.

Busch is currently above the cutline entering the Round of 16. He is 11th in the championship standings, and he is only three points above Daniel Suarez, the first driver below the cutline. There is no room for error, but Busch is already in playoff mode due to the other things going on in his life.

“The stress of the last two or three months is like going through the Round of Eight so I’m already living it,” Busch said. “I’m already there. These bozos haven’t been there yet. They’re only going to feel it for three weeks, I’ve dealt with it for three months, bring it on.”

