Kyle Busch Has 1 Primary in Place at Richard Childress Racing: Report

There are multiple questions about Kyle Busch’s first season with Richard Childress Racing, many of which focus on his potential Cup Series sponsors. Now Sports Business Journal has reported that Lenovo will be among this group.

Adam Stern reported the news on November 17. He tweeted that Lenovo CMO Emily Ketchen confirmed that the company has plans to continue sponsoring Richard Childress Racing during the 2023 season.

.@Lenovo CMO @Emily_J_Ketchen to SBJ on if the company will be sponsoring @KyleBusch next year: "Yes, we are certainly planning to continue to sponsor the Childress team next year." pic.twitter.com/y6m6AxJdv8 — Adam Stern (@A_S12) November 17, 2022

When Busch announced that he would move to Richard Childress Racing, he did not provide many details. He and team owner Richard Childress said that he would take over the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro in 2023. They did not discuss any sponsors in detail.

Childress, in particular, said that there are some sponsors in place for the 2023 season. Though he added that RCR will just provide that information at a later date after working out the schedules for all of those that have jumped on board.

Lenovo Had Some Success With Tyler Reddick

Lenovo was one of the partners that Tyler Reddick took to Victory Lane during the 2022 Cup Series season. The company became one of the primaries on the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro during the 2021 Daytona 500. It then returned for the Charlotte Roval playoff race.

The 2022 season featured Lenovo taking on an expanded role with Reddick and RCR. The company served as the primary for four races, starting with Auto Club Speedway in February. Lenovo also served as the primary at Sonoma Raceway, Darlington Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway.

The final race featuring Lenovo on the No. 8 was Reddick’s third win of the season. The California native survived the carnage created by tire issues, and he led 70 total laps before capturing his first win on an oval track.

Reddick was in a position to secure a win with Lenovo much earlier in the season. He had a dominant car at Auto Club Speedway, which he used to sweep the first two stages while leading 90 total laps. However, the No. 8 blew a tire while Reddick was leading and knocked him out of contention for the win.

Another Partner Could Serve as an Option

.@TylerReddick thanks for three great years of partnership filled with ranch drinking, brick kissing, and winning America free chicken tenders over and over. PS: We hope you'll always brake for croissants. 🥐😏 pic.twitter.com/nBcmGtTanC — Cheddar's (@cheddarskitchen) November 12, 2022

Lenovo told Sports Business Journal that it will return to Richard Childress Racing, which sets up one of Busch’s potential sponsors. There is also another that could potentially be part of the lineup.

Back on November 12, Cheddar’s tweeted out a collage of photos. The restaurant chain featured several photos of Reddick while celebrating the three years spent together, a run that included some strong performances.

This collage confirmed that Cheddar’s will not follow Reddick to 23XI Racing as he takes over the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD. There has not been any information provided about Cheddar’s plans for the 2023 season, but RCR’s website still lists the restaurant chain among its list of partners.

Cheddar’s first joined Reddick’s list of partners during the 2020 season. The chain took over the No. 8 Chevrolet for a race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway before returning at the Charlotte Roval.

Cheddar’s joined Reddick for three more races in 2021, which all led to top-10 finishes. The race at Circuit of the Americas, in particular, marked Reddick’s first career Busch Light Pole win. Cheddar’s then increased its partnership to four races for the 2022 season.