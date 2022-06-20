Nashville Businesses Band Together for NASCAR Sponsorship

The Camping World Truck Series returns to Nashville Superspeedway on June 24 to kick off a packed weekend of racing. Former Nashville Predators star Mike Fisher and several Nashville businesses will celebrate the event by partnering with Jesse Little and Young’s Motorsports.

Young’s Motorsports and the group of partners announced the news on June 20. The press release confirmed that several businesses from Middle Tennessee will support Little as he takes on Nashville Superspeedway for the first time as a Truck Series driver. The list includes Catchin’ Deers, CS&A Insurance, Nashville K-9, Pella Windows & Doors of Nashville, Gary Ashton RE/MAX Advantage, Granite Garage Floors, Southern Shine, Southern Events, Puckett’s Restaurant, Outdoor LED Rentals, Velocity Motorcars, and Cool Hand Speedco.

Also you best believe I’m going for every at track Chad pose I can this weekend. pic.twitter.com/hLpoG3A7PB — Jesse Little (@jesselittle97) June 20, 2022

“We are really looking forward to the race and the opportunity to partner with such a great group of people,” Fisher said in a press release. His business, Catchin’ Deers, will serve as the primary partner of the No. 02 for the race, and it will have large logos on the hood of the Chevrolet Silverado and on the front of Little’s firesuit.

Part of the Sponsorship Featured a Sizable Donation to Charity

According to the press release, there were two main reasons for the new partnership. The first was to raise awareness for the sport in the Nashville area while bringing these businesses together.

The second reason for the sponsorship was to raise money for Motor Racing Outreach, the non-profit organization that serves the NASCAR community. Any amount of money raised over what was needed to sponsor Little at Nashville Superspeedway would go directly to Motor Racing Outreach. The press release noted that the MRO received a donation of more than $20,000 ahead of the Truck Series race on June 24.

Little has his group of partners supporting him at Nashville Superspeedway, and they were able to support MRO. Now the North Carolina veteran will just have to head to the 1.33-mile track and make his ninth Truck Series start of the year. He has five top-20 finishes in eight starts, including a sixth-place finish at Daytona International Speedway.

Little Will Showcase a Tribute Scheme

The race weekend at Nashville Superspeedway will provide Little with a unique opportunity. He will partner with local businesses while running a tribute scheme for his dad. His No. 02 Catchin’ Deers Chevrolet Silverado will have a green and yellow scheme that throws it back to Chad Little’s John Deere scheme that he used in multiple seasons.

Chad represented the brand in both the Busch Grand National Series — now the Xfinity Series — and the Cup Series. He drove the No. 23 Pontiac during the 1996 Busch Grand National Series with John Deere as his primary partner. He posted seven top-10 finishes and two top-fives.

Chad then continued to showcase the company during the 1997 and 1998 seasons. He drove the No. 97 Ford Taurus for Jack Roush with John Deere as his primary partner. Chad did not reach Victory Lane with the company, but he posted eight total top-10 finishes and one top-five. His best run was a runner-up behind teammate Mark Martin at Texas Motor Speedway.

