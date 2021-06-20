Kyle Busch Makes NASCAR History in Nashville

The NASCAR Xfinity Series raced at Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday, June 19, marking the first time in a decade. The Tennessee Lottery 250 was historic but especially so for Kyle Busch. The veteran won his 100th race in the Xfinity Series and cemented his legacy as the winningest driver in the series.

The race started with Team Penske’s Austin Cindric taking the lead in the first stage and maintaining his spot at the front of the pack until the green and white checkered flag waved. However, Busch won Stage 2 and then continued to dominate during the final segment, ultimately leading 122 of the 189 laps while Cindric saw his day come to an early after he collided with the wall near the start-finish line.

The situation briefly changed after a late caution. JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier took the lead from Busch on a restart and led for 11 total laps. However, more cautions sent them to the restart zone multiple times. Once the green flag waved for the final two-lap dash, Busch pulled ahead and raced his way to the historic win. Allgaier finished second while Harrison Burton, Josh Berry, and AJ Allmendinger rounded out the top five.

Busch Has More Than Twice the Wins of the Runner-Up

Entering the weekend, Busch sat at the top of an all-star list with his 99 wins in the Xfinity Series. However, he had a massive lead over the rest of the field. Mark Martin posted 49 wins in the series during his career while Kevin Harvick currently has 47.

Two drivers who shined at Nashville Superspeedway round out the top five. Brad Keselowski has 39 Xfinity Series wins in his career, including the first that took place at Nashville Superspeedway. Carl Edwards, the man with five wins at the 1.33-mile concrete oval, posted 38 Xfinity Series wins in his career.

“I remember growing up as a kid and watching Mark Martin win every week,” Busch said in a statement via Nashville Superspeedway. “It’s just been phenomenal years to have be associated with Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota.”

Busch Can Add to His Record in 2021

While he will technically “retire” from the Xfinity Series after reaching 100 wins, Busch can still add to his record. He will have two more races in the No. 54 Toyota Supra to pursue wins.

Busch told the Nashville crowd on Saturday, June 18, that he wants to hit 102 wins by the end of the year.

Busch made his 2021 Xfinity debut at Circuit of the Americas while driving the No. 54 Skittles Gummies Toyota Supra. He performed at a high level during the road course race, starting his season off with a trip to Victory Lane. He then made another start at Texas Motor Speedway, capturing another win and reaching No. 99 for his career.

Now that he has 100 wins in his Xfinity career, Busch will prepare for his final two starts in the series. He will get behind the wheel of the No. 54 for a race at Road America on Saturday, July 3. Busch will return to the stock car again on Saturday, July 10, for a race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

READ NEXT: Alex Bowman Makes Major Contract Decision