Kyle Busch’s Secret for Success at LA Memorial Coliseum

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the LA Memorial Coliseum on February 4-5. Kyle Busch has taken time ahead of the trip to explain how to achieve success on the purpose-built track.

Busch shared the insight in a release from Team Chevy. He compared the quarter-mile short track to others in North America and then he explained why speed is only one factor in contending for the win.

“I feel like, obviously having a fast car is good but to have a fast car you have to be fast while going slow,” Busch said. “You’re probably out of the throttle just as much as you’re in the throttle at the Clash and [the] time in which you’re on the brakes is going to be very important to making sure you’re not on ‘em too much but yet you still get the car slowed down enough in order to make it turn for the middle of the corner and exit for the next straightaway.”

As Busch continued to explain, the challenge also extends to the two-lap qualifying session the day prior to the heat races. If the drivers can hit their marks consistently, they can potentially secure the pole position in one of the heat races. If not, they could end up buried in the middle of the pack.

Busch Was in Contention for the Win in 2022

The two-time Cup Series champion was strong all weekend during the previous trip to the LA Memorial Coliseum. He posted the fastest lap during qualifying — 13.745 seconds — and put himself on the front row for the first heat race.

Busch’s weekend continued with him winning the first of four heat races. This secured the pole position for the 150-lap main event. He went on to lead 64 total laps while battling Joey Logano, Austin Dillon, and other drivers for the first win of the year.

Busch ultimately finished second in the main event while Logano captured the unique trophy. Now he will make his return to the LA Memorial Coliseum, this time as a member of Team Chevy. He will try to repeat his success in qualifying and the heat races while putting his experience on display.

Busch Will Put a New Scheme on Display

The trip to Los Angeles will be significant for Busch. It will provide him with another opportunity to win his third Busch Light Clash. It will also mark his official debut with Richard Childress Racing.

Busch captured the 2012 Busch Light Clash and the 2021 Busch Light Clash while driving for Joe Gibbs Racing. This put him in a tie with multiple drivers, including Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon.

According to the initial entry list, Busch will head to Los Angeles with his new BetMGM scheme. He will control the black and gold No. 8 Chevrolet, which Richard Childress Racing first revealed on January 1.

Busch will put the No. 8 on full display as he works alongside new teammate Austin Dillon. The duo will try to put together a 1-2 Richard Childress Racing finish while starting a brand-new era for the Cup Series organization.

If Busch can win his third Clash, he will move into a tie with Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Dale Jarrett, and Tony Stewart for the second-most on the all-time list. He would also join Earnhardt on the list of drivers that have put the No. 8 in Victory Lane during the exhibition event.