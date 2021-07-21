Kyle Busch Prepares ‘Tell-All’ About Xfinity Series

Kyle Busch is ready to sit down and provide his perspective on his Xfinity Series career. The veteran NASCAR driver just released a teaser trailer for an upcoming documentary focused on his first years racing in the series, as well as his record-breaking wins.

Busch posted the trailer on Twitter on Wednesday, July 21. The brief clip showed the very first time that Busch took part in a qualifying session and then highlighted his 100th Xfinity Series win, which he achieved on June 19, 2021, at Nashville Superspeedway. To provide perspective on his career and the major moments, Busch sat down at Kyle Busch Motorsports with his wide variety of trophies surrounding him.

“It all started with one… and went to more than 100,” the caption in the trailer stated before footage played from Busch’s first career Xfinity Series win, as well as his 100th. The teaser then played a montage of the driver’s celebrations throughout the years.

Busch did not provide a release date or a title for the upcoming documentary about his career. However, he added the “100” emoji to the tweet, which would serve as a fitting title considering that he finished his Xfinity Series career after topping 100 wins.

Busch First Reached Victory Lane in 2004

The winningest driver in Xfinity Series history, Busch did not actually capture his first checkered flag until his second year. Though 2004 served as his first full-time season in Xfinity — then called the Busch Series. He started seven races during the 2003 season, posting runner-up finishes at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Darlington Raceway.

Once Busch climbed into the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet on a full-time basis, he wasted no time. He captured his first win of the year at Richmond Raceway on May 14, 2004. Busch turned in a dominant performance, leading 236 of the 250 laps and holding off Greg Biffle at the end.

Busch continued to contend for wins throughout his first full-time season. He returned to Victory Lane at Charlotte on May 29 and then captured checkered flags at Kentucky, Lucas Oil Raceway, and Michigan. He finished the year second in the standings behind future teammate Martin Truex Jr.

Busch Continued to Make Appearances in Multiple Series

Busch contended for the Busch Series championship during his first full-time season (2004), but he did not continue to suit up for all of the races. He actually made the leap to the top-level Cup Series in 2005, where he has remained ever since.

Busch continued to make double-digit starts in 2005, 2007, and 2008 while winning a combined 15 races. However, he ran 34 of the 35 races in 2006. He won one time and finished seventh in the standings while Kevin Harvick ended the year as a champion.

The 2009 season, however, served as Busch’s best year in the second-tier series. He started all 35 races, winning nine times and finishing top five 25 times. He easily captured the championship after building up a 210-point lead over Carl Edwards.

Busch continued to make several starts across the Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series until the 2017 season when NASCAR imposed limitations. Drivers with more than three years of Cup Series experience could only make a limited number of starts in Truck or Xfinity.

According to “Beyond the Flag,” the new rules initially limited Busch to 10 Xfinity starts and seven Truck starts. The number dropped to seven Xfinity and five Truck starts ahead of the 2018 season, and then to five and five ahead of 2020.

Despite dealing with limitations, Busch continued to win. He reached Victory Lane a combined 11 times since 2017, including all five starts in 2021. These final outings took Busch to 102 wins and paved the way for him to walk away from the Xfinity Series after 19 years.

READ NEXT: Joey Logano Announces He & His Wife Are Expecting